Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

193.79
(2.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,768.17

3,471.11

3,098.33

2,957.56

yoy growth (%)

-20.25

12.03

4.75

22.33

Raw materials

-1,295.55

-1,559.65

-1,612.53

-1,063.84

As % of sales

46.8

44.93

52.04

35.97

Employee costs

-307.1

-293.55

-246.34

-246.85

As % of sales

11.09

8.45

7.95

8.34

Other costs

-905.13

-1,009.85

-834.57

-917.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.69

29.09

26.93

31.03

Operating profit

260.38

608.04

404.87

728.95

OPM

9.4

17.51

13.06

24.64

Depreciation

-235.32

-231.24

-221.83

-207.67

Interest expense

-193.32

-222.58

-244.63

-252.02

Other income

50.92

37.52

33.6

36.95

Profit before tax

-117.34

191.74

-27.98

306.2

Taxes

33.58

-60.5

-14.16

-41.64

Tax rate

-28.61

-31.55

50.62

-13.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-83.76

131.24

-42.15

264.56

Exceptional items

18.65

-1.21

0

0

Net profit

-65.11

130.03

-42.15

264.56

yoy growth (%)

-150.07

-408.46

-115.93

1.83

NPM

-2.35

3.74

-1.36

8.94

