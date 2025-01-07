Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,768.17
3,471.11
3,098.33
2,957.56
yoy growth (%)
-20.25
12.03
4.75
22.33
Raw materials
-1,295.55
-1,559.65
-1,612.53
-1,063.84
As % of sales
46.8
44.93
52.04
35.97
Employee costs
-307.1
-293.55
-246.34
-246.85
As % of sales
11.09
8.45
7.95
8.34
Other costs
-905.13
-1,009.85
-834.57
-917.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.69
29.09
26.93
31.03
Operating profit
260.38
608.04
404.87
728.95
OPM
9.4
17.51
13.06
24.64
Depreciation
-235.32
-231.24
-221.83
-207.67
Interest expense
-193.32
-222.58
-244.63
-252.02
Other income
50.92
37.52
33.6
36.95
Profit before tax
-117.34
191.74
-27.98
306.2
Taxes
33.58
-60.5
-14.16
-41.64
Tax rate
-28.61
-31.55
50.62
-13.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-83.76
131.24
-42.15
264.56
Exceptional items
18.65
-1.21
0
0
Net profit
-65.11
130.03
-42.15
264.56
yoy growth (%)
-150.07
-408.46
-115.93
1.83
NPM
-2.35
3.74
-1.36
8.94
