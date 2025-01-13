Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.38
69.38
69.38
69.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,020.34
1,874.73
1,519.76
1,527.39
Net Worth
2,089.72
1,944.11
1,589.14
1,596.77
Minority Interest
Debt
1,801.38
1,870.78
2,238.8
2,733.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
889.79
845.3
718.7
735.74
Total Liabilities
4,780.89
4,660.19
4,546.64
5,065.91
Fixed Assets
4,322.9
4,483.48
4,660.38
4,454.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.15
0.64
0.61
0.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
492.46
513.23
499.42
520.43
Networking Capital
-83.65
-453.21
-627.27
78.33
Inventories
1,021.67
959.75
442.71
677.88
Inventory Days
89.38
Sundry Debtors
449.59
329.97
257.56
377.47
Debtor Days
49.77
Other Current Assets
201.52
233.19
399.54
460.84
Sundry Creditors
-528.81
-616.24
-640.33
-648.54
Creditor Days
85.51
Other Current Liabilities
-1,227.62
-1,359.88
-1,086.75
-789.32
Cash
48.02
116.04
13.5
12.22
Total Assets
4,780.88
4,660.18
4,546.64
5,065.9
