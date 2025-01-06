iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

189.02
(-5.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

T N Newsprint FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-117.34

191.74

-27.98

306.2

Depreciation

-235.32

-231.24

-221.83

-207.67

Tax paid

33.58

-60.5

-14.16

-41.64

Working capital

-230.79

150.66

-392.73

387.63

Other operating items

Operating

-549.89

50.65

-656.71

444.51

Capital expenditure

15.29

135.98

189.49

1,875.31

Free cash flow

-534.6

186.63

-467.22

2,319.82

Equity raised

3,236.03

3,047.24

3,245.77

2,862.83

Investing

0.27

-0.75

-0.04

-5.28

Financing

2,041.03

532.48

1,434.06

970.81

Dividends paid

0

0

34.6

51.9

Net in cash

4,742.72

3,765.61

4,247.17

6,200.09

