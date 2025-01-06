Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-117.34
191.74
-27.98
306.2
Depreciation
-235.32
-231.24
-221.83
-207.67
Tax paid
33.58
-60.5
-14.16
-41.64
Working capital
-230.79
150.66
-392.73
387.63
Other operating items
Operating
-549.89
50.65
-656.71
444.51
Capital expenditure
15.29
135.98
189.49
1,875.31
Free cash flow
-534.6
186.63
-467.22
2,319.82
Equity raised
3,236.03
3,047.24
3,245.77
2,862.83
Investing
0.27
-0.75
-0.04
-5.28
Financing
2,041.03
532.48
1,434.06
970.81
Dividends paid
0
0
34.6
51.9
Net in cash
4,742.72
3,765.61
4,247.17
6,200.09
