Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24.05.2024 Corporate Action - Book Closure for Final Dividend for the year 2023-24 - 44th AGM to be held on 27.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 44th Annual General Meeting held on 27.09.2024 at 10.00 A.M. through Video Conference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) Proceedings of the 44th AGM held on 27.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Minutes of the 44th AGM held on 27.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)