TO

THE MEMBERS OF

M/s TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information hereinafter referred to as Financial Statements.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the Profit (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl No. Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matters & Conclusion 1 As at March 31, 2024, the Company has recognized deferred tax asset in the nature of MAT credit aggregating to Rs 40,356.88 lakhs. Recognition of MAT credit asset requires significant judgement regarding the likelihood of its realization within the utilization period as provided under the tax laws which envisages that the company earns adequate profit as per the projections considered for evaluating the appropriateness of carrying value of MAT credit. These future taxable profits reckoned for this purpose are based on the business plan prepared by the management and projected post-tax cash flows of the Company. The management?s conclusions in this regard are significantly dependent on future business plans which are susceptible for uncertainties involved in forecasting such profits. We identified this as key audit matter for current year audit owing to the materiality of the amounts involved and inherent subjectivity involved in the determination of utilization of MAT credit. Our audit procedures in relation to assessment of appropriateness of MAT credit recognized and carried forward , are as follows: Assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Company?s controls over recognition of the MAT credit entitlement. Assessed the Company?s analysis for MAT credit realisability based on future projections of taxable profits. Tested the appropriateness of the forecast of tax liability as per the tax laws. Obtained and evaluated sensitivity analysis performed by the management on aforesaid key assumptions covering the future profitability. Based on our audit procedure we concluded that MAT credit carried forward is realizable within the statutory period permitted under the Income Tax Act. 2 The Company has revised the pay scale for workers, chargemen, staff and officers based on wage settlement entered in the month of December 2023. This wage revision includes an amount of Rs 2693.87 Lakhs charged to the statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended 31st March 2024 pertaining to period May 2022 to March 2023. We have perused the wage settlement agreement and verified the internal control procedures relating to the application of the terms of the wage settlement agreement, calculations on sample basis, the application of the revision in pay, found it to be in line with the wage settlement agreement.

Information Other Than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Board?s Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. The Board?s Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor?s report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Management Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance (including Other Comprehensive Income), Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditors? Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial

Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in Internal Control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As Required under Section 143(5) of the Companies Act,2013, we give in the "Annexure A" ,our report on the directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure C" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March

2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer note 38 to the Financial Statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of it?s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 42(d)(iv) to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities Identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of it?s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 42(d)(v) to financial statements no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the division shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and

(c) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The Interim dividend declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

(b) The final dividend paid by the company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

(c) As stated in the Note 17(v) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks performed by us the company has used an accounting software Oracle E-Business Suite (‘EBS?) which "at the application level" records details for each accounting record, creator information, creation, and update timestamps, and locking records upon transaction entry. In eBS, edits directly to accounted transactions are prohibited by design, with any modifications necessitating a separate reversal entry. All accounting records are frozen on creation and maintained for updates (via update date/user). An override to an accounting record requires a new reversal line and original line is untouched, However, the EBS software does not have audit trail enabled at the "database level" for logging any direct data changes.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under report on other legal and regularity Requirements? section of our report to the members of Tamil newsprint and papers limited of even date)

Sl. No. Compliance Comments 01 Whether the company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If yes, the implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated. Financial transactions including placement of purchase orders, Materials and services, purchase accounting, payroll, sale order processing, despatches, discount recognition, collection and payments are automated and processed through IT systems and application. Few entries related to treasury, month end provision and adjustments, and related accounts transactions are prepared manually and processed through IT system for which necessary controls are in place. 02 Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver / write off of debts / loans / interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the company?s inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. There was no restructuring of loans during the year, hence, commenting on consequential financial impact does not arise. Advances paid during the course of business to one of the Vendor which was provided earlier years and written off during the year amounting to Rs 2504.95 Lakh. Whether such cases are properly accounted for ? (In case, lender is a Government Company, then the direction is also applicable to the statutory auditor of the lender company). 03 Whether funds (grants/subsidy) received/ receivable for specific schemes from Central/ State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/utilized as per its term and conditions? List the cases of deviation. The company has not received funds for specific schemes from central/state agencies during the current year. However, for expansion, the Structured package incentive from Govt., of Tamil Nadu, has been accounted Rs 2333.27 lakh after fulfilment of eligibility criteria and the same has been disclosed in Note No,.27. 04 Whether the Companys pricing policy absorbs all fixed and variable costs of production as well as the allocation of overheads? Based on information and explanation given to us by the management, the pricing policy of the company?s products are market driven and thus determined by the market conditions. 05 Whether the Company has fixed norms for normal losses and a system for evaluation of abnormal losses for remedial action is in existence? Yes 06 What is the system of valuation of by-products and finished products? List out the cases of deviation from its declared policy Finished goods at factory are measured at lower of cost which includes cost of inputs (net of taxes and duties eligible for credits) and overheads and net realizable value. The Company has a by-product i.e, Pith, which are valued at Cost. 07 State the extent of utilization of plant and machinery during the year vis-?-vis installed capacity Paper 105.69% Packaging Board -97.72% Cement- 67.39% 08 Whether the Company has effective system for physical verification, valuation of stock, treatment of non-moving items and accounting of effect of shortage / excess noticed during physical verification Limited of even date Yes. The company has effective system of physical verification, valuation of stock and a policy for treatment of non-moving items and accounting of effect of shortage / excess noticed during physical verification.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the

Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s Internal Financial Controls System over Financial Reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Company?s Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over the financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting and such Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.

ANNEXURE "C" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? of our Report of even date:

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of knowledge and belief we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and equipment; (B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management according to a regular programme of conducting physical verification of all Property, Plant and Equipment over a period of three years and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) All title deeds of the immovable properties are held by the Company except Land (extending about 10 grounds and 425 square feet) on which the Corporate Office of the Company is functioning at Chennai. The transfer of title of the said land by the Government of Tamil Nadu in favour of the Company is yet to be done pending completion of necessary formalities

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value ( Rs in Lakh) Title Deeds held in the name of Whether Promoter, Director or their relative or employee Property held since which date Reasons for not being held in the name of the company Land 149.69 Government of Tamil Nadu Promoter 1991 The transfer of title of the said Land (measuring 10 grounds and 425 sq. ft) by the Government of Tamilnadu in favour of the company is yet to be done pending completion of necessary formalities

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Immovable properties of land whose title deeds have been pledged with the lead bank as securities for term loans and other credit facilities availed by the company the same are stated to have been held in the name of the company based on the mortgage deed executed between the Bank and the Company for which confirmations have been obtained from the lead bank.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder

(ii) (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, (Both fund and non-fund based) by banks on the basis of security of current assets. There are differences between the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with the banks based on provisional figures and as per the books of account of the Company. However, the drawing power based on the books of account is in excess of the sanctioned limits. The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by financial institutions

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and hence reporting under clauses 3 (iii) (a), (b) ,(c) ,(d), (e) and (f) does not arise

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities granted in respect of which provision of section 185 and 186 are applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of Cost Records under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prime facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been made and maintained.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed Statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and any other Statutory Dues to the appropriate authorities and there were no undisputed amounts payable which were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of Statutory dues of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and any other Statutory Dues that not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount pertains Forum where the dispute is pending Gross Amount ( Rs in Lakh) Pre- Deposit ( Rs in Lakh) Net Amount ( in Lakh) Cenvat Credit Rules, 2004 Capital Goods Credit 2003-2007 Commissioner of Central Excise, Trichy 1954.24 1954.24 Cenvat Credit Rules, 2004 Input Credit reversal 2009-2015 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai 2063.68 41.82 2021.86 2016-2018 Cenvat Credit Rules, 2004 Input Service Credit 2012-2018 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai 395.13 10.60 384.53 Cenvat Credit Rules, 2004 Input Service Credit 2016-2018 Commissioner of GST & Central Excise (Appeals), Trichy 57.87 1.38 56.49 CGST Act 2017 Input Service Credit 2017-2018 Commissioner of GST & Central Excise (Appeals), Trichy 53.92 2.23 51.69 CGST Act 2017 Input Service Credit 2018-2021 Commissioner of GST & Central Excise (Appeals), Trichy 102.63 102.63 Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 1991-1993 Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Chennai 90.47 90.47 Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 1999-2000 Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Chennai 106.29 106.29 Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 2014-2015 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai 84.11 8.41 75.70 Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 1999-2000 Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Cochin 20.44 20.44 Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 2000-2001 Honble Supreme Court 217.39 217.39 Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 2012-2013 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal referred to Larger bench 2400.99 2400.99 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2002-2003 2003-2004 Assessing Officer, Chennai 2197.96 2197.96 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2007-2008 Honble High Court of Madras 308.04 308.04 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2004-2005 Income Tax Appeallate Tribunal Chennai 1783.33 1783.33 2009-2010 2017-2018 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2018-2019 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Chennai 4053.78 4053.78 2022-2023 Wealth Tax Act, 1957 Wealth Tax 1997-2000 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Chennai 19.46 19.46 2001-2003 TNVAT Act 2006 Value Added Tax 2006-2013 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Madurai 1026.92 285.55 741.37 CST Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 1997-2001 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Madurai 42.71 42.71 Consumption or Sale of Electricity Act, 2003 Electricity Generation tax 2003-2005 Secretary, Energy Department, Chennai 5431.59 5431.59 Total 22410.95 349.99 22060.96

(viii) There are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

(b) The Company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender (c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes. However, during the year funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

(e) The Company has no subsidiaries and associates, hence this clause is not applicable (f) The Company has no subsidiaries and associates, hence this clause is not applicable

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise;

(xi) (a) The Company has not noticed or reported during the year any fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company.

(b) There is no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; (c) There are no complaints received during the year under whistle-blower Mechanism;

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under this clause does not arise.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, etc., as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered the internal audit reports issued till date;

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) In our opinion, there is no core Investment Company within Group (as defined in the Core Investment companies (Reserve Bank Directions,2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no instance of any resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The company has spent the minimum amount required to be spent as stipulated in section 135 of the Companies Act and hence the transfer of unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act is not applicable. (b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said act.

(xxi) The Company has no subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures, hence this clause is not applicable.