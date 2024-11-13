iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Board Meeting

T N Newsprint CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT & PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and Outcome of the 313th Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT & PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13.08.2024 Compliance under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Outcome of the 310th Board Meeting held on 15.07.2024
Board Meeting24 May 202410 May 2024
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT & PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24.05.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24.05.2024 - Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT & PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 and declaration of Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (if any) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.02.2024)

