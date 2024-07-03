iifl-logo-icon 1
Kuantum Papers Ltd Share Price

128.44
(-4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open133.99
  • Day's High135.94
  • 52 Wk High191
  • Prev. Close133.99
  • Day's Low126.32
  • 52 Wk Low 112.8
  • Turnover (lac)104.3
  • P/E8.05
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value136.59
  • EPS16.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,120.81
  • Div. Yield2.26
No Records Found

Kuantum Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Kuantum Papers Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kuantum Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kuantum Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 29.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kuantum Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.73

8.73

8.73

8.73

Preference Capital

0

30

30

30

Reserves

1,115.12

958.09

821.75

808.53

Net Worth

1,123.85

996.82

860.48

847.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

830.39

403.88

744.73

704.13

yoy growth (%)

105.6

-45.76

5.76

15.89

Raw materials

-307.15

-145.87

-261.6

-224.96

As % of sales

36.98

36.11

35.12

31.94

Employee costs

-59.65

-55.98

-61.87

-43.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.7

-23.25

65.19

107.11

Depreciation

-46.15

-34.82

-31.7

-19.41

Tax paid

5.71

19.1

6.61

-34.22

Working capital

85.74

-12.69

-46.04

1.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

105.6

-45.76

5.76

15.89

Op profit growth

306.14

-75.29

-19.59

26.48

EBIT growth

1,606.1

-95.3

-27.38

26.14

Net profit growth

-205.46

-117.72

-1.48

22.91

No Record Found

Kuantum Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kuantum Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

J K Khaitan

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Pavan Khaitan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vivek Trehan

Independent Director

Shireen Sethi

Independent Director

Vivek Bihani

Independent Director

Bhavdeep Sardana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gurinder Singh Makkar

Non Executive Director

Munishwar Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kuantum Papers Ltd

Summary

Kuantum Papers Ltd was formerly incorporated as ABC Paper Limited in May, 1997 and thereafter, the Company was renamed as Kuantum Papers Limited in March, 2012. The Company is a distinguished manufacturer of agro and wood-based Writing & Printing, Copier and Specialty papers, with a remarkable presence of over four decades in the industry. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of writing and printing paper. It is in the business of production and marketing of wood free writing and printing paper thereby giving a right replacement of wood based paper while conserving precious resources & protecting the environment.Established in 1979-80 in an economically backward village namely Saila Khurd, Distt. Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was aimed to utilize wild vegetations viz. Sarkanda, Kahi etc. and the agro-residues such as wheat straw, rice straw which were at that time being burnt in the fields resulting in environmental pollution to make writing & printing paper. Initially, started with 300 TPD paper production, the company has grown to a lend of 300 TPD paper production now.In 2008, the Company expanded its capabilities by introducing a wood-based pulp mill, exclusively utilizing wood waste from the furniture industry supplemented by wood logs sourced from social forestry, as opposed to traditional forest-based wood. Evolving from initial production of 30 TPD, it grew to an impressive 450 TPD, producing over 150,000 MT of paper annually. It stood as a prominent r
Company FAQs

What is the Kuantum Papers Ltd share price today?

The Kuantum Papers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kuantum Papers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kuantum Papers Ltd is ₹1120.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kuantum Papers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kuantum Papers Ltd is 8.05 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kuantum Papers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kuantum Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kuantum Papers Ltd is ₹112.8 and ₹191 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kuantum Papers Ltd?

Kuantum Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.18%, 3 Years at 17.88%, 1 Year at -23.19%, 6 Month at -23.43%, 3 Month at -2.33% and 1 Month at 3.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kuantum Papers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kuantum Papers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.31 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 29.61 %

