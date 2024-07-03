SectorPaper
Open₹133.99
Prev. Close₹133.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹104.3
Day's High₹135.94
Day's Low₹126.32
52 Week's High₹191
52 Week's Low₹112.8
Book Value₹136.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,120.81
P/E8.05
EPS16.52
Divi. Yield2.26
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.73
8.73
8.73
8.73
Preference Capital
0
30
30
30
Reserves
1,115.12
958.09
821.75
808.53
Net Worth
1,123.85
996.82
860.48
847.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
830.39
403.88
744.73
704.13
yoy growth (%)
105.6
-45.76
5.76
15.89
Raw materials
-307.15
-145.87
-261.6
-224.96
As % of sales
36.98
36.11
35.12
31.94
Employee costs
-59.65
-55.98
-61.87
-43.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.7
-23.25
65.19
107.11
Depreciation
-46.15
-34.82
-31.7
-19.41
Tax paid
5.71
19.1
6.61
-34.22
Working capital
85.74
-12.69
-46.04
1.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
105.6
-45.76
5.76
15.89
Op profit growth
306.14
-75.29
-19.59
26.48
EBIT growth
1,606.1
-95.3
-27.38
26.14
Net profit growth
-205.46
-117.72
-1.48
22.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
J K Khaitan
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Pavan Khaitan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vivek Trehan
Independent Director
Shireen Sethi
Independent Director
Vivek Bihani
Independent Director
Bhavdeep Sardana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gurinder Singh Makkar
Non Executive Director
Munishwar Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kuantum Papers Ltd
Summary
Kuantum Papers Ltd was formerly incorporated as ABC Paper Limited in May, 1997 and thereafter, the Company was renamed as Kuantum Papers Limited in March, 2012. The Company is a distinguished manufacturer of agro and wood-based Writing & Printing, Copier and Specialty papers, with a remarkable presence of over four decades in the industry. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of writing and printing paper. It is in the business of production and marketing of wood free writing and printing paper thereby giving a right replacement of wood based paper while conserving precious resources & protecting the environment.Established in 1979-80 in an economically backward village namely Saila Khurd, Distt. Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was aimed to utilize wild vegetations viz. Sarkanda, Kahi etc. and the agro-residues such as wheat straw, rice straw which were at that time being burnt in the fields resulting in environmental pollution to make writing & printing paper. Initially, started with 300 TPD paper production, the company has grown to a lend of 300 TPD paper production now.In 2008, the Company expanded its capabilities by introducing a wood-based pulp mill, exclusively utilizing wood waste from the furniture industry supplemented by wood logs sourced from social forestry, as opposed to traditional forest-based wood. Evolving from initial production of 30 TPD, it grew to an impressive 450 TPD, producing over 150,000 MT of paper annually. It stood as a prominent r
Read More
The Kuantum Papers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kuantum Papers Ltd is ₹1120.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kuantum Papers Ltd is 8.05 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kuantum Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kuantum Papers Ltd is ₹112.8 and ₹191 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kuantum Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.18%, 3 Years at 17.88%, 1 Year at -23.19%, 6 Month at -23.43%, 3 Month at -2.33% and 1 Month at 3.54%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.