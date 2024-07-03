Summary

Kuantum Papers Ltd was formerly incorporated as ABC Paper Limited in May, 1997 and thereafter, the Company was renamed as Kuantum Papers Limited in March, 2012. The Company is a distinguished manufacturer of agro and wood-based Writing & Printing, Copier and Specialty papers, with a remarkable presence of over four decades in the industry. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of writing and printing paper. It is in the business of production and marketing of wood free writing and printing paper thereby giving a right replacement of wood based paper while conserving precious resources & protecting the environment.Established in 1979-80 in an economically backward village namely Saila Khurd, Distt. Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was aimed to utilize wild vegetations viz. Sarkanda, Kahi etc. and the agro-residues such as wheat straw, rice straw which were at that time being burnt in the fields resulting in environmental pollution to make writing & printing paper. Initially, started with 300 TPD paper production, the company has grown to a lend of 300 TPD paper production now.In 2008, the Company expanded its capabilities by introducing a wood-based pulp mill, exclusively utilizing wood waste from the furniture industry supplemented by wood logs sourced from social forestry, as opposed to traditional forest-based wood. Evolving from initial production of 30 TPD, it grew to an impressive 450 TPD, producing over 150,000 MT of paper annually. It stood as a prominent r

