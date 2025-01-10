<dhhead>Independent Auditors’ Report</dhhead>

To the Members of Kuantum Papers Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Kuantum Papers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Description of Key Audit Matter

Key Audit Matters How our Audit Addressed the matter Procurement and physical verification of agriculture based raw materials- Our procedures included and were not limited to the following: The Company incurs significant costs on procurement of agriculture based raw material in bulk from various aggregators. The raw materials are susceptible to risk of incorrect weighing or measurement. Sound procurement processes involving critical attributes of raw material are required to mitigate this risk. We evaluated the design and implementation of key internal controls relating to acceptance of goods. We also tested the operating effectiveness of such controls through a combination of procedures involving observation, re- performance and inspection of evidence of samples selected. performed samples Further, the Company follows volume-based method for physical verification of raw material which involves a wide range of attributes such as the height of stockpiles, area of spread, etc. making the measurement of raw material inventory complex and sensitive to the attributes. We substantive testing by selecting (using statistical sampling) of purchase transactions recorded during the year by examining the underlying documents such as supplier invoices, goods receipt notes, e-way bill etc. the In view of the above, we have identified the confirmation of physical inventories of raw material as a key audit matter. Assessed appropriateness of the underlying data and estimates used for calculation of the yield ratio and compared the same with the previous years. Tested the manual journal entries to identify unusual items. Observed physical verification of raw materials selected using statistical sampling. We also assessed the appropriateness of the Company’s standard operating procedures for conducting, recording and reconciling physical verification of raw materials. On a sample basis, we verified reconciliation of raw material as per physical verification with the corresponding book records.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards(Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books,

(c ) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure I". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position in its Standalone Financial statements. Refer Note 37 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses, requiring provision in the financial statements.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred during the year, to the Investor Protection and Education Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. As stated in Note 42 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 01 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020’, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in "Annexure II" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

For O P BAGLA & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration. No. 000018N/N500091

ATUL BAGLA PARTNER PLACE: Chandigarh Membership No. 091885 DATE: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24091885BKBNDB2228

Annexure- I TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kuantum Papers Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that :

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on "Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For O P BAGLA & CO LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration. No. 000018N/N500091 ATUL BAGLA PARTNER PLACE: Chandigarh Membership No. 091885 DATE: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24091885BKBNDB2228

Annexure- II TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of the Company’s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) Based on audit procedures performed and the representation obtained from the management, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) As explained to us physical verification has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. We are explained that no material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification.

b) The Company has a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore sanctioned by banks and financial institutions based on the security of current assets during the year. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions and no material discrepancies were found on comparing such returns/statements with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were subject to audit/review.

iii. The Company, during the year, has not made investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv. Based on audit procedures performed and the representation obtained from the management, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees, or given any security or made any investments requiring compliance with provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(iv) are not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India (the RBI), the provisions of sections 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) as applicable, with regard to the deposits accepted or amounts which have been considered as deemed deposits. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or RBI or any Court or any other Tribunal, in this regard.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of the product covered where, pursuant to the Rule made by the Central Government, the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under section 148 (1) of the Act, in respect of products covered and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to ensuring whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) As per information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. As informed to us there are no outstanding statutory dues in arrears as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, GST, Duty of custom, Duty of excise, Value added tax, Sales tax and Service tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as mentioned below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount * (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 856.35 2016-2017 (Assessment year) CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 96.26 2012-2013 (Assessment year) CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 154.88 2013-2014 (Assessment year) CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 267.28 2017-2018 (Assessment year) CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 6.60 2018-2019 (Assessment year) CIT(A) Central Excise Act,1944 Excise Duty 447.36 2000-2001 to 2007-2008 Punjab and Haryana High Court Central Excise Act,1944 Excise Duty 65.06 2008-2009 CESTAT, Chandigarh

*Amount are as per demand order and include interest and penalty, wherever indicated in the said orders.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts. During the year, a search was carried out by the Income Tax authorities at various premises of the Company and further proceedings are currently underway. The management has assessed the position and has represented that the above proceedings do not have any impact on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended 31 March, 2024.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, pursuant to receiving the approvals for rescheduling its loans from the lenders, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks/ financial institution and other lenders and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans taken by the Company have been applied for the purposes for which they were raised.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and therefore the clause 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

x. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment/ private placement of shares or (fully or partly or optionally) convertible debentures during the year Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company

xi. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) We report that no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company and therefore clause 3(xii) of the Order related to such companies is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi. a) In our opinion, in view of its business activities, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c ) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.