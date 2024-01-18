The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3/- i.e.@ 300% per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each, for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, which is subject to approval by the shareholder in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the members, will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Record date for the purpose of Dividend and the cut off date for reckoning the voting rights of the shareholders for purpose of AGM is Friday, the 23rd day of August, 2024.