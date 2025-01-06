iifl-logo-icon 1
Kuantum Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

128.44
(-4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Kuantum Papers FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.7

-23.25

65.19

107.11

Depreciation

-46.15

-34.82

-31.7

-19.41

Tax paid

5.71

19.1

6.61

-34.22

Working capital

85.74

-12.69

-46.04

1.41

Other operating items

Operating

53

-51.67

-5.93

54.88

Capital expenditure

17.54

432.54

265.43

71.81

Free cash flow

70.54

380.86

259.49

126.7

Equity raised

1,616.85

1,644.25

1,433.85

1,253.97

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

195.35

236.6

380.05

118.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.18

Net in cash

1,882.75

2,261.72

2,073.39

1,501.45

