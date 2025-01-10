Kuantum Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.73
8.73
8.73
8.73
Preference Capital
0
30
30
30
Reserves
1,115.12
958.09
821.75
808.53
Net Worth
1,123.85
996.82
860.48
847.26
Minority Interest
Debt
512.5
482.81
732.31
658.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
126.69
118.44
128.42
102.05
Total Liabilities
1,763.04
1,598.07
1,721.21
1,608.27
Fixed Assets
1,517.09
1,444.95
1,437.15
1,456.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.96
1.22
127.15
93.68
Networking Capital
167.05
134.61
140.31
42.19
Inventories
112.78
90.06
86.86
52.4
Inventory Days
38.17
47.35
Sundry Debtors
34.22
28.73
60.61
33.08
Debtor Days
26.64
29.89
Other Current Assets
145.74
108.45
74.89
56.45
Sundry Creditors
-67.93
-31.4
-41.59
-49.6
Creditor Days
18.28
44.82
Other Current Liabilities
-57.76
-61.23
-40.46
-50.14
Cash
77.93
17.26
16.61
16.12
Total Assets
1,763.03
1,598.04
1,721.22
1,608.26
