Kuantum Papers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

127.71
(-0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

830.39

403.88

744.73

704.13

yoy growth (%)

105.6

-45.76

5.76

15.89

Raw materials

-307.15

-145.87

-261.6

-224.96

As % of sales

36.98

36.11

35.12

31.94

Employee costs

-59.65

-55.98

-61.87

-43.58

As % of sales

7.18

13.86

8.3

6.18

Other costs

-344.63

-172.73

-302.69

-288.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.5

42.76

40.64

40.92

Operating profit

118.94

29.28

118.55

147.45

OPM

14.32

7.25

15.91

20.94

Depreciation

-46.15

-34.82

-31.7

-19.41

Interest expense

-68.94

-27.74

-30.43

-24.58

Other income

3.85

10.03

8.77

3.66

Profit before tax

7.7

-23.25

65.19

107.11

Taxes

5.71

19.1

6.61

-34.22

Tax rate

74.22

-82.14

10.14

-31.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.42

-4.15

71.8

72.88

Exceptional items

0

-8.57

0

0

Net profit

13.42

-12.72

71.8

72.88

yoy growth (%)

-205.46

-117.72

-1.48

22.91

NPM

1.61

-3.15

9.64

10.35

