Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
830.39
403.88
744.73
704.13
yoy growth (%)
105.6
-45.76
5.76
15.89
Raw materials
-307.15
-145.87
-261.6
-224.96
As % of sales
36.98
36.11
35.12
31.94
Employee costs
-59.65
-55.98
-61.87
-43.58
As % of sales
7.18
13.86
8.3
6.18
Other costs
-344.63
-172.73
-302.69
-288.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.5
42.76
40.64
40.92
Operating profit
118.94
29.28
118.55
147.45
OPM
14.32
7.25
15.91
20.94
Depreciation
-46.15
-34.82
-31.7
-19.41
Interest expense
-68.94
-27.74
-30.43
-24.58
Other income
3.85
10.03
8.77
3.66
Profit before tax
7.7
-23.25
65.19
107.11
Taxes
5.71
19.1
6.61
-34.22
Tax rate
74.22
-82.14
10.14
-31.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.42
-4.15
71.8
72.88
Exceptional items
0
-8.57
0
0
Net profit
13.42
-12.72
71.8
72.88
yoy growth (%)
-205.46
-117.72
-1.48
22.91
NPM
1.61
-3.15
9.64
10.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.