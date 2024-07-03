Kuantum Papers Ltd Summary

Kuantum Papers Ltd was formerly incorporated as ABC Paper Limited in May, 1997 and thereafter, the Company was renamed as Kuantum Papers Limited in March, 2012. The Company is a distinguished manufacturer of agro and wood-based Writing & Printing, Copier and Specialty papers, with a remarkable presence of over four decades in the industry. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of writing and printing paper. It is in the business of production and marketing of wood free writing and printing paper thereby giving a right replacement of wood based paper while conserving precious resources & protecting the environment.Established in 1979-80 in an economically backward village namely Saila Khurd, Distt. Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was aimed to utilize wild vegetations viz. Sarkanda, Kahi etc. and the agro-residues such as wheat straw, rice straw which were at that time being burnt in the fields resulting in environmental pollution to make writing & printing paper. Initially, started with 300 TPD paper production, the company has grown to a lend of 300 TPD paper production now.In 2008, the Company expanded its capabilities by introducing a wood-based pulp mill, exclusively utilizing wood waste from the furniture industry supplemented by wood logs sourced from social forestry, as opposed to traditional forest-based wood. Evolving from initial production of 30 TPD, it grew to an impressive 450 TPD, producing over 150,000 MT of paper annually. It stood as a prominent regional employment provider, directly sustaining a workforce of 2500 people and supporting the livelihood of 10,000 people.As part of the Mill Expansion Plan, the Chemical Recovery Plant, the Co-generation plant and Paper Machine were commissioned in 2010-11. Besides, the pulp street project was also commissioned during the year 2011.The diverse product portfolio includes Maplitho, Creamwove, and a wide range of Specialty products such as Thermal Paper, Bond Paper, Parchment Paper, Azurelaid Paper, Cartridge Paper, Colored Paper, Ledger Paper, Stiffener Paper, Cupstock Paper, Carry Bag Paper, and Straw Paper, available in a GSM range of 42 - 200. In addition to this, the Company products serve various applications, including book and notebook printing, annual reports, directories, account books, envelopes, diaries, calendars, computer and office stationery. In line with innovation, it provide eco-friendly substitutes to single use plastics with base paper for cups and straws. In 2013, PCC Plant in collaboration with Speciality Minerals Inc. USA was installed and commissioned. Thereafter, a new generationAgro Pulp Mill along with ODL with installed capacity of 200 TPD was installed in 2015. In 2016-17, Esteem Finvetures Limited (EFL) acquired 7,15,000 equity shares i.e. 8.19% of Companys share capital via SEBI (SubstantialAcquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. Post this acquisition, total holding of EFL became 57.35%, and hence EFL was made the Holding company of the Company. Further, Specialty Paper was launched in 2017. Further, the Company commissioned the Backward Integration Project in 2021, which included expanding their Agro and Wood Pulping Capacity to 380 TPD. The Company is entirely self-sufficient in meeting the power requirements, with a sustainable power generation capacity of 38 MW, primarily using biomass. The establishment of a Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) plant ensures that the paper meets the ECF norms.In 2021, the power generation capacity increased to 38 MW. The Company installed a new Chemical Recovery Plant with a capacity of500 TPD for the treatment of Black Liquor produced in the pulping process, thereby increasing total capacity from 200 TPD to 700 TPD. In 2022, the production capacity increased to 450 TPD. It achieved the milestone production of 1,50,000 TPA. Further, in 2022-23, Company installed two new turbines of 20 MW and 8 MW from Siemens in their Co-Gen Power Plant, taking the total capacity to 38 MW. With an added boiler of 130 TPH from ISGEC, the total capacity increased to 190 TPH.