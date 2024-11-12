iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kuantum Papers Ltd Board Meeting

123
(1.49%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:39:49 AM

Kuantum Papers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024.
Board Meeting4 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting-Intimation under Regulation 30 Appointment of Director
Board Meeting3 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommendation of final dividend if any for the said financial year. Recommendation of the dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Cost Auditors, Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors and Financial Results for Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 Unaudited Financials Results for the Quarter/Nine months ended 31.12.2023. Re-appointment of Vice Chairman & Managing Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024) Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Kuantum Papers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kuantum Papers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.