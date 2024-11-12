|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024.
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting-Intimation under Regulation 30 Appointment of Director
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommendation of final dividend if any for the said financial year. Recommendation of the dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Cost Auditors, Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors and Financial Results for Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 Unaudited Financials Results for the Quarter/Nine months ended 31.12.2023. Re-appointment of Vice Chairman & Managing Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024) Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
