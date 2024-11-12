Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024.

Outcome of Board Meeting-Intimation under Regulation 30 Appointment of Director

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommendation of final dividend if any for the said financial year. Recommendation of the dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Cost Auditors, Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024