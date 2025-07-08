iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Ballarpur Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0.85
(-5.56%)
Jun 22, 2023|03:54:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.95
  • Day's High0.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.9
  • Day's Low0.85
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)61.56
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-9.96
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)109.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ballarpur Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

0.95

Prev. Close

0.9

Turnover(Lac.)

61.56

Day's High

0.95

Day's Low

0.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-9.96

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

109.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ballarpur Industries Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Ballarpur Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ballarpur Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:22 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.00%

Non-Promoter- 4.02%

Institutions: 4.02%

Non-Institutions: 44.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ballarpur Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

258.71

258.71

258.71

131.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,480.74

-192.58

525.76

-40.5

Net Worth

-1,222.03

66.13

784.47

90.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

303.11

216.16

561.78

451.03

yoy growth (%)

40.22

-61.52

24.55

-52.54

Raw materials

-107.97

-114.74

-245.63

-176.17

As % of sales

35.62

53.08

43.72

39.05

Employee costs

-66.7

-75.02

-69.1

-57.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-288.02

-453.77

19.91

-11.04

Depreciation

-59.71

-52.69

-58.1

-44.35

Tax paid

146.22

25.42

1.75

19.98

Working capital

-880.59

-94.54

175.66

4.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.22

-61.52

24.55

-52.54

Op profit growth

-89.01

-512.43

12.14

-48.13

EBIT growth

-85.46

-335.86

410.78

-60.94

Net profit growth

-54.24

-3,238.68

142.28

-74.61

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9.18

0

0.38

2,055.25

3,274.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.18

0

0.38

2,055.25

3,274.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

169.48

5,349

1,382.39

211.57

82.02

View Annually Results

Ballarpur Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

404.55

18.466,743.9174.091.261,438.97285.58

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

556.95

13.033,708.0541.390.89631.04409.51

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

302.5

18.481,932.4125.630.78502.28305.13

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

83.91

19.561,738.557.851.14407.3797.6

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

TNPL

178.13

344.071,285.9322.121.611,323.03301.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ballarpur Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Gautam Thapar

Vice Chairman

R R Vederah

Addtnl Independent Director

Padmakumar Nair

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Yashashree Gurjar

Additional Director

Runel Saxena

Registered Office

P O Ballarpur Paper Mills,

Maharashtra - 442901

Tel: 91-7172-240262/240200/234/339

Website: http://www.bilt.com

Email: sectdiv@bilt.com

Registrar Office

B-25/1 First Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638

Website: -

Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com

Summary

Ballarpur Industries Limited is Indias largest manufacturer and exporter of paper, with a strong presence in all segments of the usage spectrum, including writing and printing (W&P) paper, industrial ...
Read More

Reports by Ballarpur Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ballarpur Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ballarpur Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ballarpur Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ballarpur Industries Ltd is ₹109.94 Cr. as of 22 Jun ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ballarpur Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ballarpur Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.17 as of 22 Jun ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ballarpur Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ballarpur Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ballarpur Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 22 Jun ‘23

What is the CAGR of Ballarpur Industries Ltd?

Ballarpur Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -39.80%, 3 Years at -9.59%, 1 Year at -29.17%, 6 Month at -22.73%, 3 Month at 13.33% and 1 Month at 30.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ballarpur Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ballarpur Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ballarpur Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.