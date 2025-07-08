Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹0.95
Prev. Close₹0.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹61.56
Day's High₹0.95
Day's Low₹0.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-9.96
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)109.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
258.71
258.71
258.71
131.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,480.74
-192.58
525.76
-40.5
Net Worth
-1,222.03
66.13
784.47
90.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
303.11
216.16
561.78
451.03
yoy growth (%)
40.22
-61.52
24.55
-52.54
Raw materials
-107.97
-114.74
-245.63
-176.17
As % of sales
35.62
53.08
43.72
39.05
Employee costs
-66.7
-75.02
-69.1
-57.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-288.02
-453.77
19.91
-11.04
Depreciation
-59.71
-52.69
-58.1
-44.35
Tax paid
146.22
25.42
1.75
19.98
Working capital
-880.59
-94.54
175.66
4.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.22
-61.52
24.55
-52.54
Op profit growth
-89.01
-512.43
12.14
-48.13
EBIT growth
-85.46
-335.86
410.78
-60.94
Net profit growth
-54.24
-3,238.68
142.28
-74.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9.18
0
0.38
2,055.25
3,274.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.18
0
0.38
2,055.25
3,274.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
169.48
5,349
1,382.39
211.57
82.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
404.55
|18.46
|6,743.91
|74.09
|1.26
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
556.95
|13.03
|3,708.05
|41.39
|0.89
|631.04
|409.51
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
302.5
|18.48
|1,932.41
|25.63
|0.78
|502.28
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
83.91
|19.56
|1,738.55
|7.85
|1.14
|407.37
|97.6
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
TNPL
178.13
|344.07
|1,285.93
|22.12
|1.61
|1,323.03
|301.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Gautam Thapar
Vice Chairman
R R Vederah
Addtnl Independent Director
Padmakumar Nair
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Yashashree Gurjar
Additional Director
Runel Saxena
P O Ballarpur Paper Mills,
Maharashtra - 442901
Tel: 91-7172-240262/240200/234/339
Website: http://www.bilt.com
Email: sectdiv@bilt.com
B-25/1 First Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638
Website: -
Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com
Summary
Ballarpur Industries Limited is Indias largest manufacturer and exporter of paper, with a strong presence in all segments of the usage spectrum, including writing and printing (W&P) paper, industrial ...
