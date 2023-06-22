Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
404.55
|18.46
|6,743.91
|74.09
|1.26
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
556.95
|13.03
|3,708.05
|41.39
|0.89
|631.04
|409.51
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
302.5
|18.48
|1,932.41
|25.63
|0.78
|502.28
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
83.91
|19.56
|1,738.55
|7.85
|1.14
|407.37
|97.6
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
TNPL
178.13
|344.07
|1,285.93
|22.12
|1.61
|1,323.03
|301.51
