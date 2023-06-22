Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
303.11
216.16
561.78
451.03
yoy growth (%)
40.22
-61.52
24.55
-52.54
Raw materials
-107.97
-114.74
-245.63
-176.17
As % of sales
35.62
53.08
43.72
39.05
Employee costs
-66.7
-75.02
-69.1
-57.3
As % of sales
22
34.7
12.3
12.7
Other costs
-163.02
-341.25
-170.71
-149.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.78
157.86
30.38
33.14
Operating profit
-34.58
-314.85
76.34
68.07
OPM
-11.4
-145.65
13.58
15.09
Depreciation
-59.71
-52.69
-58.1
-44.35
Interest expense
-244.34
-153.19
-107.53
-35.99
Other income
50.61
66.96
109.2
1.23
Profit before tax
-288.02
-453.77
19.91
-11.04
Taxes
146.22
25.42
1.75
19.98
Tax rate
-50.76
-5.6
8.78
-180.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-141.8
-428.35
21.66
8.93
Exceptional items
-169.29
-251.49
0
0
Net profit
-311.09
-679.84
21.66
8.94
yoy growth (%)
-54.24
-3,238.68
142.28
-74.61
NPM
-102.63
-314.5
3.85
1.98
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.