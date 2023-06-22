iifl-logo
Ballarpur Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.85
(-5.56%)
Jun 22, 2023|03:54:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

303.11

216.16

561.78

451.03

yoy growth (%)

40.22

-61.52

24.55

-52.54

Raw materials

-107.97

-114.74

-245.63

-176.17

As % of sales

35.62

53.08

43.72

39.05

Employee costs

-66.7

-75.02

-69.1

-57.3

As % of sales

22

34.7

12.3

12.7

Other costs

-163.02

-341.25

-170.71

-149.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.78

157.86

30.38

33.14

Operating profit

-34.58

-314.85

76.34

68.07

OPM

-11.4

-145.65

13.58

15.09

Depreciation

-59.71

-52.69

-58.1

-44.35

Interest expense

-244.34

-153.19

-107.53

-35.99

Other income

50.61

66.96

109.2

1.23

Profit before tax

-288.02

-453.77

19.91

-11.04

Taxes

146.22

25.42

1.75

19.98

Tax rate

-50.76

-5.6

8.78

-180.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-141.8

-428.35

21.66

8.93

Exceptional items

-169.29

-251.49

0

0

Net profit

-311.09

-679.84

21.66

8.94

yoy growth (%)

-54.24

-3,238.68

142.28

-74.61

NPM

-102.63

-314.5

3.85

1.98

