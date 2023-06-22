iifl-logo
Ballarpur Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-288.02

-453.77

19.91

-11.04

Depreciation

-59.71

-52.69

-58.1

-44.35

Tax paid

146.22

25.42

1.75

19.98

Working capital

-880.59

-94.54

175.66

4.38

Other operating items

Operating

-1,082.1

-575.58

139.22

-31.02

Capital expenditure

299.35

-18.29

1,411.83

57.02

Free cash flow

-782.75

-593.87

1,551.05

26

Equity raised

923.94

2,184.09

3,002.46

2,969.17

Investing

-7.48

0

251.57

0

Financing

2,244.93

662.57

2,152.21

1,318.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

13.11

Net in cash

2,378.64

2,252.79

6,957.29

4,326.54

