Ballarpur Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-288.02
-453.77
19.91
-11.04
Depreciation
-59.71
-52.69
-58.1
-44.35
Tax paid
146.22
25.42
1.75
19.98
Working capital
-880.59
-94.54
175.66
4.38
Other operating items
Operating
-1,082.1
-575.58
139.22
-31.02
Capital expenditure
299.35
-18.29
1,411.83
57.02
Free cash flow
-782.75
-593.87
1,551.05
26
Equity raised
923.94
2,184.09
3,002.46
2,969.17
Investing
-7.48
0
251.57
0
Financing
2,244.93
662.57
2,152.21
1,318.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
13.11
Net in cash
2,378.64
2,252.79
6,957.29
4,326.54
