Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.34
-51.38
30.75
-38.71
Op profit growth
-204.47
-143.12
32.84
-41.86
EBIT growth
-114.7
-176.81
86.56
-21.14
Net profit growth
-11.21
648.1
883.65
-142.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.93
-15.15
17.08
16.81
EBIT margin
2.98
-24.83
15.71
11.01
Net profit margin
-55.38
-76.31
-4.95
-0.65
RoCE
0.67
-4.13
5.92
3.4
RoNW
-183.62
-28.28
-1.73
-0.15
RoA
-3.13
-3.17
-0.46
-0.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.2
Cash EPS
-12.92
-27.99
-7.24
-3.42
Book value per share
3.51
-1.14
43.48
48.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.96
-0.69
-1.89
-4.01
P/B
-11.71
-17.11
0.31
0.28
EV/EBIDTA
27.55
-45.65
9.36
11.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-109.97
Tax payout
-19.8
-9.6
15.54
20.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
11.41
38.65
37.85
55.54
Inventory days
65.18
185.15
128.08
163.05
Creditor days
-158.88
-259.97
-192.63
-168.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.08
0.56
-1.07
-1.29
Net debt / equity
17.77
-133.31
2.73
1.8
Net debt / op. profit
24.79
-32.01
10.79
10.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.13
-64.93
-58.45
-54.19
Employee costs
-9.02
-12.78
-7.07
-7.38
Other costs
-26.9
-37.43
-17.39
-21.61
