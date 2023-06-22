iifl-logo
Ballarpur Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0.85
(-5.56%)
Jun 22, 2023|03:54:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ballarpur Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.34

-51.38

30.75

-38.71

Op profit growth

-204.47

-143.12

32.84

-41.86

EBIT growth

-114.7

-176.81

86.56

-21.14

Net profit growth

-11.21

648.1

883.65

-142.89

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.93

-15.15

17.08

16.81

EBIT margin

2.98

-24.83

15.71

11.01

Net profit margin

-55.38

-76.31

-4.95

-0.65

RoCE

0.67

-4.13

5.92

3.4

RoNW

-183.62

-28.28

-1.73

-0.15

RoA

-3.13

-3.17

-0.46

-0.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.2

Cash EPS

-12.92

-27.99

-7.24

-3.42

Book value per share

3.51

-1.14

43.48

48.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.96

-0.69

-1.89

-4.01

P/B

-11.71

-17.11

0.31

0.28

EV/EBIDTA

27.55

-45.65

9.36

11.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-109.97

Tax payout

-19.8

-9.6

15.54

20.92

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

11.41

38.65

37.85

55.54

Inventory days

65.18

185.15

128.08

163.05

Creditor days

-158.88

-259.97

-192.63

-168.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.08

0.56

-1.07

-1.29

Net debt / equity

17.77

-133.31

2.73

1.8

Net debt / op. profit

24.79

-32.01

10.79

10.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.13

-64.93

-58.45

-54.19

Employee costs

-9.02

-12.78

-7.07

-7.38

Other costs

-26.9

-37.43

-17.39

-21.61

