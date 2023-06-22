Ballarpur Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
258.71
258.71
258.71
131.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,480.74
-192.58
525.76
-40.5
Net Worth
-1,222.03
66.13
784.47
90.62
Minority Interest
Debt
1,694.13
1,655.74
1,690.74
2,513.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
81.4
81.4
142.94
178.6
Total Liabilities
553.5
1,803.27
2,618.15
2,782.59
Fixed Assets
1,788.31
1,785.18
2,609.28
2,681.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
929.65
945.53
1,057.87
1,065.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
200.64
200.64
262.18
151.62
Networking Capital
-2,367.41
-1,137.46
-1,321.18
-1,120.82
Inventories
16.78
53.07
53.71
324.68
Inventory Days
64.67
548.24
Sundry Debtors
0.04
11.26
7.05
5.37
Debtor Days
8.48
9.06
Other Current Assets
813.7
645.83
250.11
601.37
Sundry Creditors
-237.88
-222.01
-200.07
-119.02
Creditor Days
240.92
200.97
Other Current Liabilities
-2,960.05
-1,625.61
-1,431.98
-1,933.22
Cash
2.31
9.38
10
4.99
Total Assets
553.5
1,803.27
2,618.15
2,782.59
