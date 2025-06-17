Board Meeting 17 Jun 2025 11 Jun 2025

Ballarpur Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for adoption of financial results Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 17, 2025 Consolidated Financial Result for quarter ended June 30, 2023 Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/06/2025) Revised outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 17, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/06/2025)

Board Meeting 26 May 2025 20 May 2025

Ballarpur Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 3. Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 4. Adoption of Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 5. Adoption of Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 6. Allotment of 0.01% unlisted non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of INR 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) each. Adoption of audited standalone financial statements for March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.05.2025)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2025 10 Apr 2025

Ballarpur Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting Schedule to be held on April 16 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 16, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 16.04.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

BALLARPUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended December 31 2024 and issuance of redeemable preference shares The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 13/02/2025 inter alia has approved unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

BALLARPUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2023 2. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2023 3. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 4. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended March 31 2024 5. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 6. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

BALLARPUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2022 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 3. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Approved Audited Fianncial results (standalone) for the year ended on March 31, 2022. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

BALLARPUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2022 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 3. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The Board Meeting to be held on 22/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

BALLARPUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2021 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024