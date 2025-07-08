Ballarpur Industries Ltd Summary

Ballarpur Industries Limited is Indias largest manufacturer and exporter of paper, with a strong presence in all segments of the usage spectrum, including writing and printing (W&P) paper, industrial paper and speciality paper. They have transformed the paper industry from their traditional commodity market mindset to a branded one. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of writing and printing paper. The manufacturing operations of the Company are spread over two units namely Shreegopal (Haryana) and Kamalapuram (Telangana). Ballarpur Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1945 as Ballarpur Straw Board Mills and changed their name to Ballarpur Paper and Straw Board Mills in March 1946. In October 1975, they got their present name Ballarpur Industries Ltd. From then, the company has evolved as a dynamic, knowledge-driven organisation focused towards creation of stakeholder value.In the 1969, Shree Gopal Paper Mills Ltd was merged with the company. In the year 1988, they entered into industrial paper segment and in the year 1989, BILT Tree Tech Ltd was formed by the company. In the year 1990 and 1992, the company acquired Sewa Paper Mills and Choudwar unit respectively. In the year 2001, Sinar Mas Pulp and Paper (India) Ltd was acquired and renamed as BILT Graphic Papers Ltd which was merged with the company during the financial year 2002-03. In October 2002, the company commissioned the second Paper Machine with the capacity of 36000 tonnes at Sewa Unit in Orissa. Also, they upgraded the pulp mill in Sewa during the year. The company has exited their stake in Janpath Investments and Holdings Ltd.During the year 2005-06, the company acquired APR Packaging Ltd which was merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2006. APR has a manufacturing capacity of 55000 tonnes per annum of writing & printing paper, primarily, copier paper and hi-bright maplithu. During the year 2005-06, the Ballarpur unit started to manufacture a new product namely Premier Ledger Paper for the retail segment. The company hived off their Power and Real Estate undertakings to separate entities with effect form April 1, 2006. The company received the Golden Peacock Global Award for corporate social responsibility by the World Council of corporate governance. They also received National Level Energy Award BEE for the year 2006, CII Energy Unit Award for the year 2006, Indian Manufacturing Excellence Award for the year 2006, Safety Innovation Award from Safety and Quality Forum for the year 2006 and Green Tech Gold Award for Safety and Environment for the year 2006. During the year 2006-07, the company acquired Sabah Forest Industries Sdn Bhd Malaysia. SFI operates the largest integrated paper and pulp mill in Malaysia together with forest concessions. This acquisition has provided the company access to paper and pulp capacity in Malaysia coupled with secured long term fiber resources required for paper & pulp expansion. The company approved the transfer of three undertakings namely Bhigwan, Ballarpur and Kamlapuram to their wholly owned subsidiary, BILT Graphic Paper Products Ltd with effect from July 1, 2007 for a lump sum value of Rs 1950 crore.During the year 2007-08, Company had implemented a Scheme of Arrangement and Reorganisation, sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay, Nagpur Bench vide its order dated 30 November 2007, effective from 1 July 2007, whereby three undertakings of Company comprising assets and liabilities at Bhigwan, Ballarpur and Kamalapuram were transferred to and vested in its then wholly owned subsidiary, BILT Graphic Paper Products Limited (BGPPL), by way of a slump exchange. The consideration for the exchange of Rs.1,950 crore was satisfied by BGPPL to Company by allotment of Equity Shares of Rs. 450 crore and Debentures of Rs. 1,500 crore. Your Company further transferred the same to Ballarpur Paper Holdings B.V. (BPH), its step down subsidiary in the Netherlands. The 165,000 Mt second machine for coated paper at Bhigwan started operations from March 2009. The new machine at Ballarpur commenced trial productions from August 2009. During 2009-10, unit Ballarpur produced 191,294 MT of paper (including trial run). There was a significant increase in capacity of unit Ballarpur with the installation of a new paper machine, PM-7 which commissioned by Allimand, France with an installed capacity of 165,000 MTPA. During 2009-10, the unit developed some new products which included LWC 65 GSM, chromo 65 GSM, SBS and playing cardboard.During 2010-11, the Company acquired 100% equity stake in Bangalore based Premier Tissues (India) Limited (PTIL). BILT Paper Plc (BPP) was incorporated in the United Kingdom as a wholly owned step down subsidiary of the Company. During FY2012, the Company manufactured new shades and products, including BILT Magna Print, Coating Base NCR, MG Poster for tea bags, copier grade paper for the stationery segment and wrapper paper.