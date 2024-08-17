Summary

Sirpur Paper Mills(SPM), It was incorporated in 1938 as an integrated paper manufacturing Company, managment was controlled by Hyderabad Construction Company Ltd. In 1942 production commenced with 14 TPD. In 1953, Management was taken over by Birla Brothers. It is one of the largest manufacturers of variety and colour paper in India. It is headquartered in Sirpur Kaghaznagar. Manufacturing facility at Sirpur Kaghaznagar was originally designed to manufacture 5,100 tonnes per anum of paper. With a series of expansions taken place during these years it has increased the installed capacity to 83,550 tonnes per anum.SPM also has a machinery division and a consultancy division. The other company in the Poddar group includes the profitable flagship, Aravali Leasing (ALL). The company manufactures all kind of paper products including writing paper, printing paper, bank ledgers, Indian account book paper, imitation art, imitation laid craft, typewriting paper, duplicating paper, wrapping paper, art paper, chrome paper and bond paper. All its products are sold under the Sirpur trade name. The company to improve its realisation is taking adequate steps to cut manufacturing cost. In this direction it has installed 75 TPH FBC Boiler and it is expected to result in consumption of cheaper varieties of coal thus cost saving. The company sponsored a farm forestry scheme for raising fast growing species of pulpwood plants under its social forestry programme. The company has acquired 100% shar

Read More