Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd Share Price

8.2
(0.00%)
Mar 21, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

8.2

Prev. Close

8.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.2

Day's Low

8.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

226.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.93

P/E

0.08

EPS

126.03

Divi. Yield

0

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:54 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.31%

Foreign: 22.31%

Indian: 27.59%

Non-Promoter- 11.08%

Institutions: 11.08%

Non-Institutions: 39.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

303.3

303.3

182

182

Preference Capital

71.93

67.54

0

59.56

Reserves

367.07

146.6

-58.01

-101.67

Net Worth

742.3

517.44

123.99

139.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.95

0

0

233.31

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-44.51

Raw materials

-0.65

0

0

-65.65

As % of sales

68.61

0

0

28.14

Employee costs

-0.82

-1.2

-1.41

-44.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-11.69

-46.35

-25.54

16.18

Depreciation

-5.98

-16.06

-22.85

-9.91

Tax paid

0

0

0

-1.59

Working capital

161.23

-26.34

-12.9

-116.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-44.51

Op profit growth

-85.09

98.24

-174.33

-190.14

EBIT growth

-79.09

81.43

-228.79

-146.39

Net profit growth

-74.77

81.43

-275.07

-116.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2004Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

249.6

232.39

177.52

Excise Duty

32.97

29.53

21.73

Net Sales

216.61

202.86

155.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.11

1.96

3.75

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee (IDBI)

Sandhya Bai Yashawant

Company Secretary

Rajesh Tripathi

Independent Director

Udayan Bose

Independent Director

Nagaraju Srirama

Director

O P Goyal

Director

V Kumarasamy

Director

P K Suri

Addtnl Independent Director

Kalpatru Tripathy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd

Summary

Sirpur Paper Mills(SPM), It was incorporated in 1938 as an integrated paper manufacturing Company, managment was controlled by Hyderabad Construction Company Ltd. In 1942 production commenced with 14 TPD. In 1953, Management was taken over by Birla Brothers. It is one of the largest manufacturers of variety and colour paper in India. It is headquartered in Sirpur Kaghaznagar. Manufacturing facility at Sirpur Kaghaznagar was originally designed to manufacture 5,100 tonnes per anum of paper. With a series of expansions taken place during these years it has increased the installed capacity to 83,550 tonnes per anum.SPM also has a machinery division and a consultancy division. The other company in the Poddar group includes the profitable flagship, Aravali Leasing (ALL). The company manufactures all kind of paper products including writing paper, printing paper, bank ledgers, Indian account book paper, imitation art, imitation laid craft, typewriting paper, duplicating paper, wrapping paper, art paper, chrome paper and bond paper. All its products are sold under the Sirpur trade name. The company to improve its realisation is taking adequate steps to cut manufacturing cost. In this direction it has installed 75 TPH FBC Boiler and it is expected to result in consumption of cheaper varieties of coal thus cost saving. The company sponsored a farm forestry scheme for raising fast growing species of pulpwood plants under its social forestry programme. The company has acquired 100% shar
