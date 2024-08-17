SectorPaper
Open₹8.2
Prev. Close₹8.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.2
Day's Low₹8.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹226.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.93
P/E0.08
EPS126.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
303.3
303.3
182
182
Preference Capital
71.93
67.54
0
59.56
Reserves
367.07
146.6
-58.01
-101.67
Net Worth
742.3
517.44
123.99
139.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.95
0
0
233.31
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-44.51
Raw materials
-0.65
0
0
-65.65
As % of sales
68.61
0
0
28.14
Employee costs
-0.82
-1.2
-1.41
-44.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-11.69
-46.35
-25.54
16.18
Depreciation
-5.98
-16.06
-22.85
-9.91
Tax paid
0
0
0
-1.59
Working capital
161.23
-26.34
-12.9
-116.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-44.51
Op profit growth
-85.09
98.24
-174.33
-190.14
EBIT growth
-79.09
81.43
-228.79
-146.39
Net profit growth
-74.77
81.43
-275.07
-116.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
249.6
232.39
177.52
Excise Duty
32.97
29.53
21.73
Net Sales
216.61
202.86
155.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.11
1.96
3.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee (IDBI)
Sandhya Bai Yashawant
Company Secretary
Rajesh Tripathi
Independent Director
Udayan Bose
Independent Director
Nagaraju Srirama
Director
O P Goyal
Director
V Kumarasamy
Director
P K Suri
Addtnl Independent Director
Kalpatru Tripathy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd
Summary
Sirpur Paper Mills(SPM), It was incorporated in 1938 as an integrated paper manufacturing Company, managment was controlled by Hyderabad Construction Company Ltd. In 1942 production commenced with 14 TPD. In 1953, Management was taken over by Birla Brothers. It is one of the largest manufacturers of variety and colour paper in India. It is headquartered in Sirpur Kaghaznagar. Manufacturing facility at Sirpur Kaghaznagar was originally designed to manufacture 5,100 tonnes per anum of paper. With a series of expansions taken place during these years it has increased the installed capacity to 83,550 tonnes per anum.SPM also has a machinery division and a consultancy division. The other company in the Poddar group includes the profitable flagship, Aravali Leasing (ALL). The company manufactures all kind of paper products including writing paper, printing paper, bank ledgers, Indian account book paper, imitation art, imitation laid craft, typewriting paper, duplicating paper, wrapping paper, art paper, chrome paper and bond paper. All its products are sold under the Sirpur trade name. The company to improve its realisation is taking adequate steps to cut manufacturing cost. In this direction it has installed 75 TPH FBC Boiler and it is expected to result in consumption of cheaper varieties of coal thus cost saving. The company sponsored a farm forestry scheme for raising fast growing species of pulpwood plants under its social forestry programme. The company has acquired 100% shar
Read More
