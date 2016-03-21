Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-11.69
-46.35
-25.54
16.18
Depreciation
-5.98
-16.06
-22.85
-9.91
Tax paid
0
0
0
-1.59
Working capital
161.23
-26.34
-12.9
-116.46
Other operating items
Operating
143.55
-88.75
-61.3
-111.77
Capital expenditure
-203.52
-450.64
-18.52
-1.63
Free cash flow
-59.96
-539.39
-79.82
-113.4
Equity raised
-48.87
-391.9
-292.14
-163.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-138.61
634.42
658.13
67.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-247.45
-296.88
286.16
-209.14
