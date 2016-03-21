iifl-logo-icon 1
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.2
(0.00%)
Mar 21, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-11.69

-46.35

-25.54

16.18

Depreciation

-5.98

-16.06

-22.85

-9.91

Tax paid

0

0

0

-1.59

Working capital

161.23

-26.34

-12.9

-116.46

Other operating items

Operating

143.55

-88.75

-61.3

-111.77

Capital expenditure

-203.52

-450.64

-18.52

-1.63

Free cash flow

-59.96

-539.39

-79.82

-113.4

Equity raised

-48.87

-391.9

-292.14

-163.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-138.61

634.42

658.13

67.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-247.45

-296.88

286.16

-209.14

