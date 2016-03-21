iifl-logo-icon 1
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.2
(0.00%)
Mar 21, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.95

0

0

233.31

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-44.51

Raw materials

-0.65

0

0

-65.65

As % of sales

68.61

0

0

28.14

Employee costs

-0.82

-1.2

-1.41

-44.85

As % of sales

86.29

0

0

19.22

Other costs

-4.23

-30.7

-14.68

-101.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

443.52

0

0

43.35

Operating profit

-4.75

-31.9

-16.09

21.64

OPM

-498.43

0

0

9.27

Depreciation

-5.98

-16.06

-22.85

-9.91

Interest expense

-2

0

0

-3.65

Other income

1.05

1.61

13.4

8.09

Profit before tax

-11.69

-46.35

-25.54

16.18

Taxes

0

0

0

-1.59

Tax rate

0

0

0

-9.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.69

-46.35

-25.54

14.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.69

-46.35

-25.54

14.59

yoy growth (%)

-74.77

81.43

-275.07

-116.03

NPM

-1,224.98

0

0

6.25

