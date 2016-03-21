Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.95
0
0
233.31
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-44.51
Raw materials
-0.65
0
0
-65.65
As % of sales
68.61
0
0
28.14
Employee costs
-0.82
-1.2
-1.41
-44.85
As % of sales
86.29
0
0
19.22
Other costs
-4.23
-30.7
-14.68
-101.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
443.52
0
0
43.35
Operating profit
-4.75
-31.9
-16.09
21.64
OPM
-498.43
0
0
9.27
Depreciation
-5.98
-16.06
-22.85
-9.91
Interest expense
-2
0
0
-3.65
Other income
1.05
1.61
13.4
8.09
Profit before tax
-11.69
-46.35
-25.54
16.18
Taxes
0
0
0
-1.59
Tax rate
0
0
0
-9.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.69
-46.35
-25.54
14.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-11.69
-46.35
-25.54
14.59
yoy growth (%)
-74.77
81.43
-275.07
-116.03
NPM
-1,224.98
0
0
6.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.