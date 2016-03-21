iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

8.2
(0.00%)
Mar 21, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

303.3

303.3

182

182

Preference Capital

71.93

67.54

0

59.56

Reserves

367.07

146.6

-58.01

-101.67

Net Worth

742.3

517.44

123.99

139.89

Minority Interest

Debt

216.74

416.46

742.34

714.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

95.55

111.17

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,054.59

1,045.07

866.33

854.59

Fixed Assets

733.91

713.77

717.76

687.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

67.35

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.23

102.87

0

0

Networking Capital

249.18

220.73

140.95

156.89

Inventories

79.93

70.13

54.21

37.39

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

10.33

0

16.81

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

337.05

264.4

236.7

251.03

Sundry Creditors

-44.41

-46.78

-42.02

-71.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-123.39

-77.35

-107.94

-77.32

Cash

2.91

7.7

7.61

9.97

Total Assets

1,054.58

1,045.07

866.32

854.58

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.