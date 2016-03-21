Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
303.3
303.3
182
182
Preference Capital
71.93
67.54
0
59.56
Reserves
367.07
146.6
-58.01
-101.67
Net Worth
742.3
517.44
123.99
139.89
Minority Interest
Debt
216.74
416.46
742.34
714.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
95.55
111.17
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,054.59
1,045.07
866.33
854.59
Fixed Assets
733.91
713.77
717.76
687.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
67.35
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.23
102.87
0
0
Networking Capital
249.18
220.73
140.95
156.89
Inventories
79.93
70.13
54.21
37.39
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
10.33
0
16.81
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
337.05
264.4
236.7
251.03
Sundry Creditors
-44.41
-46.78
-42.02
-71.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-123.39
-77.35
-107.94
-77.32
Cash
2.91
7.7
7.61
9.97
Total Assets
1,054.58
1,045.07
866.32
854.58
