To the Members of The Sirpur Paper Mills Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of The Sirpur Paper Mills Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, its Profit (including Other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit nr otherwise appears to bp matpriallv misstated. If. based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position/state of affairs, financial performance, Other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. r

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2 (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors ) Rules, 2014 (as amended) (" the Rules").

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the rules.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note No. 35(a) to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above as required by Rule 11 (e ) of Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year, accordingly the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has a widely used ERP as its accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts during the year ended March 31, 2024 , which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the said software except (a) the audit trail feature was not enabled throughout the year for certain relevant tables at the application level; (b) for privileged access to specific users to make direct changes to audit trail setting and (c) that the audit trail (edit log) for certain information at database level (which records only modified values) was not enabled during the year. During the course of performing our audit procedures, we did not notice any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with in respect of the accounting software during the year the audit trail feature was enabled.

i) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

ANNEXURE "A" REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE SIRPUR PAPER MILLS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024.

i (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. As per programme certain Property, Plant and Equipment have been verified during the year and based on information and records provided no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and Capital work-in progress are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and records provided, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are penPding against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As per the physical verification program, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals . In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. Discrepancies noticed were not of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account have been properly adjusted.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs, 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are generally in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

iii.(a) The Company has made investment in a Company during the year but not provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, hence reporting under clause 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investment the terms at which investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities to the parties covered under the provisions of sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided to the parties covered under section 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 [1] of the Act in respect of the Companys products and services to which the said rules are made applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. [a] According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable and there were no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable , except Rs. 0.63 Lacs of provident fund dues for the period from April 2022 to August 2023 which could not deposited due to non-completion of KYC of Individual employees at PF portal and discrepancies in details of Aadhar card of respective employees.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us there are no disputed dues which have remained unpaid as on 31st March 2024 on account of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty and duty of excise.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961} during the year.

ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix](c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on shortterm basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and on the basis of information and explanations provided by the management, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations and records made available by the management of the Company and audit procedures performed, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. On the basis of records made available to us and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. As per the information and representation provided by the management, there are two CIC within the group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016).

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses during the period covered by the audit report and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There was no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and/ or certificate with respect to meeting financial obligations by the Company as and when they fall due. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company was required to spend Rs. 207 Lakhs towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR] during the current year 2023-24 as per section 135 of the Act. The company has spend Rs 96.55 Lakhs and there is unspent CSR amounting to Rs 110.44 Lakhs which the company has transferred to fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act . Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The Company is not required to prepare Consolidated financial statements hence reporting under this clause is not required.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE SIRPUR PAPER MILLS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH , 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of The Sirpur Paper Mills Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Director of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required underthe Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.