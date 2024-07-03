Summary

Ruchira Papers Ltd was incorporated on December 8, 1980 as a public limited company. The company was promoted by Umesh Chander Garg, Jatinder Singh and Subhash Chander Garg. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Kraft Paper and Writing & Printing Paper. The companys product range mainly includes Kraft Paper with an installed capacity of 52800 tons per annum. Kraft Paper finds the application in the packaging Industry especially for making Corrugated Boxes/ Cartons and for other packaging requirements. They also manufacture a special grade of Kraft Paper known as draw texture yarn (DTY)/ partial/ pre oriented yarn (POY) grade, which is used in the manufacturing of textile tubes and in wrapping of different types of yarn.The Company initially set up Agro Waste Paper Mill with the capacity of 2310 TPA for manufacturing of Kraft Paper at Kala-Amb in Himachal Pradesh. In the year 1983, it commenced commercial production. Over the years, the company increased the production capacity from 2310 TPA to 52800 TPA.In the year 2005, the company was awarded Udyog Ratna by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi. In July 7, 2005, the company entered into an agreement with Chemprojects Consulting Pvt Ltd, Delhi for providing detailed engineering for the proposed Writing & Printing paper project including implementation and supervision relating thereto.In the year 2006, Himachal Tissues Ltd was amalgamated with the company. During the year 2006-07, the company came out with

