SectorPaper
Open₹133.32
Prev. Close₹132.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.77
Day's High₹133.32
Day's Low₹126.81
52 Week's High₹164.2
52 Week's Low₹107.55
Book Value₹149.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)381.75
P/E7.99
EPS16.52
Divi. Yield3.79
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.85
29.85
28.19
24.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
384.43
350.63
281.4
245.88
Net Worth
414.28
380.48
309.59
270.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
415.42
481.01
447.6
417.1
yoy growth (%)
-13.63
7.46
7.31
15.03
Raw materials
-291.72
-328.03
-272.25
-264.74
As % of sales
70.22
68.19
60.82
63.47
Employee costs
-42.18
-46.47
-40.18
-33.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.18
25.02
58.24
46.44
Depreciation
-13.78
-13.71
-11.96
-10.59
Tax paid
-1.18
2.23
-20.29
-13.94
Working capital
-11.12
33.65
21.99
11.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.63
7.46
7.31
15.03
Op profit growth
-42.85
-40.59
15.97
34.69
EBIT growth
-62.4
-51.66
21.32
38.96
Net profit growth
-81.75
-27.99
16.99
66.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Co-Chairman
Subhash Chander Garg
Managing Director
Umesh Chander Garg
Executive Chairman
Jatinder Singh
Independent Director
Dalbir Singh
Independent Director
Surinder Gupta
Independent Director
S K Dewan
Independent Director
Avtar Singh Bajwa
Executive Director & CFO
Vipin Gupta
Independent Director
Suhasini Yadav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
IQBAL SINGH
Whole-time Director
Daljeet Singh
Independent Director
KAPIL GUPTA
Independent Director
Ashwani Kumar Agarwal
Director (Marketing)
Ruchica Garg Kumar
Director (Technical)
Deepan Garg
Independent Director
Mohanjit Singh Pooni
Independent Director
Shalini Yadav
Independent Director
Kamal Sharma
Independent Director
Tilak Raj Vanaik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ruchira Papers Ltd
Summary
Ruchira Papers Ltd was incorporated on December 8, 1980 as a public limited company. The company was promoted by Umesh Chander Garg, Jatinder Singh and Subhash Chander Garg. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Kraft Paper and Writing & Printing Paper. The companys product range mainly includes Kraft Paper with an installed capacity of 52800 tons per annum. Kraft Paper finds the application in the packaging Industry especially for making Corrugated Boxes/ Cartons and for other packaging requirements. They also manufacture a special grade of Kraft Paper known as draw texture yarn (DTY)/ partial/ pre oriented yarn (POY) grade, which is used in the manufacturing of textile tubes and in wrapping of different types of yarn.The Company initially set up Agro Waste Paper Mill with the capacity of 2310 TPA for manufacturing of Kraft Paper at Kala-Amb in Himachal Pradesh. In the year 1983, it commenced commercial production. Over the years, the company increased the production capacity from 2310 TPA to 52800 TPA.In the year 2005, the company was awarded Udyog Ratna by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi. In July 7, 2005, the company entered into an agreement with Chemprojects Consulting Pvt Ltd, Delhi for providing detailed engineering for the proposed Writing & Printing paper project including implementation and supervision relating thereto.In the year 2006, Himachal Tissues Ltd was amalgamated with the company. During the year 2006-07, the company came out with
Read More
The Ruchira Papers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ruchira Papers Ltd is ₹381.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ruchira Papers Ltd is 7.99 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ruchira Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ruchira Papers Ltd is ₹107.55 and ₹164.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ruchira Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.18%, 3 Years at 22.51%, 1 Year at -0.15%, 6 Month at -8.00%, 3 Month at 2.56% and 1 Month at -4.57%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.