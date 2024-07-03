iifl-logo-icon 1
Ruchira Papers Ltd Share Price

127.91
(-3.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:50 PM

  • Open133.32
  • Day's High133.32
  • 52 Wk High164.2
  • Prev. Close132.05
  • Day's Low126.81
  • 52 Wk Low 107.55
  • Turnover (lac)24.77
  • P/E7.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value149.68
  • EPS16.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)381.75
  • Div. Yield3.79
Ruchira Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

133.32

Prev. Close

132.05

Turnover(Lac.)

24.77

Day's High

133.32

Day's Low

126.81

52 Week's High

164.2

52 Week's Low

107.55

Book Value

149.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

381.75

P/E

7.99

EPS

16.52

Divi. Yield

3.79

Ruchira Papers Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ruchira Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ruchira Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.67%

Non-Promoter- 1.02%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 30.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ruchira Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.85

29.85

28.19

24.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

384.43

350.63

281.4

245.88

Net Worth

414.28

380.48

309.59

270.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

415.42

481.01

447.6

417.1

yoy growth (%)

-13.63

7.46

7.31

15.03

Raw materials

-291.72

-328.03

-272.25

-264.74

As % of sales

70.22

68.19

60.82

63.47

Employee costs

-42.18

-46.47

-40.18

-33.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.18

25.02

58.24

46.44

Depreciation

-13.78

-13.71

-11.96

-10.59

Tax paid

-1.18

2.23

-20.29

-13.94

Working capital

-11.12

33.65

21.99

11.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.63

7.46

7.31

15.03

Op profit growth

-42.85

-40.59

15.97

34.69

EBIT growth

-62.4

-51.66

21.32

38.96

Net profit growth

-81.75

-27.99

16.99

66.89

Ruchira Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ruchira Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Co-Chairman

Subhash Chander Garg

Managing Director

Umesh Chander Garg

Executive Chairman

Jatinder Singh

Independent Director

Dalbir Singh

Independent Director

Surinder Gupta

Independent Director

S K Dewan

Independent Director

Avtar Singh Bajwa

Executive Director & CFO

Vipin Gupta

Independent Director

Suhasini Yadav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

IQBAL SINGH

Whole-time Director

Daljeet Singh

Independent Director

KAPIL GUPTA

Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar Agarwal

Director (Marketing)

Ruchica Garg Kumar

Director (Technical)

Deepan Garg

Independent Director

Mohanjit Singh Pooni

Independent Director

Shalini Yadav

Independent Director

Kamal Sharma

Independent Director

Tilak Raj Vanaik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ruchira Papers Ltd

Summary

Ruchira Papers Ltd was incorporated on December 8, 1980 as a public limited company. The company was promoted by Umesh Chander Garg, Jatinder Singh and Subhash Chander Garg. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Kraft Paper and Writing & Printing Paper. The companys product range mainly includes Kraft Paper with an installed capacity of 52800 tons per annum. Kraft Paper finds the application in the packaging Industry especially for making Corrugated Boxes/ Cartons and for other packaging requirements. They also manufacture a special grade of Kraft Paper known as draw texture yarn (DTY)/ partial/ pre oriented yarn (POY) grade, which is used in the manufacturing of textile tubes and in wrapping of different types of yarn.The Company initially set up Agro Waste Paper Mill with the capacity of 2310 TPA for manufacturing of Kraft Paper at Kala-Amb in Himachal Pradesh. In the year 1983, it commenced commercial production. Over the years, the company increased the production capacity from 2310 TPA to 52800 TPA.In the year 2005, the company was awarded Udyog Ratna by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi. In July 7, 2005, the company entered into an agreement with Chemprojects Consulting Pvt Ltd, Delhi for providing detailed engineering for the proposed Writing & Printing paper project including implementation and supervision relating thereto.In the year 2006, Himachal Tissues Ltd was amalgamated with the company. During the year 2006-07, the company came out with
Company FAQs

What is the Ruchira Papers Ltd share price today?

The Ruchira Papers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ruchira Papers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ruchira Papers Ltd is ₹381.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ruchira Papers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ruchira Papers Ltd is 7.99 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ruchira Papers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ruchira Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ruchira Papers Ltd is ₹107.55 and ₹164.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ruchira Papers Ltd?

Ruchira Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.18%, 3 Years at 22.51%, 1 Year at -0.15%, 6 Month at -8.00%, 3 Month at 2.56% and 1 Month at -4.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ruchira Papers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ruchira Papers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.67 %
Institutions - 1.03 %
Public - 30.30 %

