Ruchira Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.85
29.85
28.19
24.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
384.43
350.63
281.4
245.88
Net Worth
414.28
380.48
309.59
270.13
Minority Interest
Debt
44.31
41.87
66.28
76.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
31.92
29.04
26.99
24.92
Total Liabilities
490.51
451.39
402.86
371.28
Fixed Assets
313.18
299.89
277.42
264.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.84
0.66
0.56
0.38
Networking Capital
175.71
150.03
124.35
105.44
Inventories
99.66
87.55
93.95
73.15
Inventory Days
64.27
Sundry Debtors
78.68
83.41
69.34
64.93
Debtor Days
57.04
Other Current Assets
47.85
37.36
18.53
10.69
Sundry Creditors
-13.37
-16.34
-25.06
-21.32
Creditor Days
18.73
Other Current Liabilities
-37.11
-41.95
-32.41
-22.01
Cash
0.76
0.8
0.55
0.58
Total Assets
490.49
451.38
402.88
371.27
