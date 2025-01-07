Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
415.42
481.01
447.6
417.1
yoy growth (%)
-13.63
7.46
7.31
15.03
Raw materials
-291.72
-328.03
-272.25
-264.74
As % of sales
70.22
68.19
60.82
63.47
Employee costs
-42.18
-46.47
-40.18
-33.2
As % of sales
10.15
9.66
8.97
7.96
Other costs
-56.32
-62.44
-60.98
-55.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.55
12.98
13.62
13.23
Operating profit
25.17
44.06
74.17
63.95
OPM
6.06
9.16
16.57
15.33
Depreciation
-13.78
-13.71
-11.96
-10.59
Interest expense
-5.8
-6.86
-7.71
-7.91
Other income
0.59
1.53
3.75
1
Profit before tax
6.18
25.02
58.24
46.44
Taxes
-1.18
2.23
-20.29
-13.94
Tax rate
-19.19
8.94
-34.84
-30.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.99
27.25
37.95
32.5
Exceptional items
0
0.11
0.06
-0.01
Net profit
4.99
27.37
38.01
32.49
yoy growth (%)
-81.75
-27.99
16.99
66.89
NPM
1.2
5.69
8.49
7.79
