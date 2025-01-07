iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ruchira Papers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

128.58
(0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:24:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ruchira Papers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

415.42

481.01

447.6

417.1

yoy growth (%)

-13.63

7.46

7.31

15.03

Raw materials

-291.72

-328.03

-272.25

-264.74

As % of sales

70.22

68.19

60.82

63.47

Employee costs

-42.18

-46.47

-40.18

-33.2

As % of sales

10.15

9.66

8.97

7.96

Other costs

-56.32

-62.44

-60.98

-55.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.55

12.98

13.62

13.23

Operating profit

25.17

44.06

74.17

63.95

OPM

6.06

9.16

16.57

15.33

Depreciation

-13.78

-13.71

-11.96

-10.59

Interest expense

-5.8

-6.86

-7.71

-7.91

Other income

0.59

1.53

3.75

1

Profit before tax

6.18

25.02

58.24

46.44

Taxes

-1.18

2.23

-20.29

-13.94

Tax rate

-19.19

8.94

-34.84

-30.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.99

27.25

37.95

32.5

Exceptional items

0

0.11

0.06

-0.01

Net profit

4.99

27.37

38.01

32.49

yoy growth (%)

-81.75

-27.99

16.99

66.89

NPM

1.2

5.69

8.49

7.79

Ruchira Papers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ruchira Papers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.