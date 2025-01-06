Ruchira Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.18
25.02
58.24
46.44
Depreciation
-13.78
-13.71
-11.96
-10.59
Tax paid
-1.18
2.23
-20.29
-13.94
Working capital
-11.12
33.65
21.99
11.96
Other operating items
Operating
-19.91
47.18
47.97
33.87
Capital expenditure
14.57
29.52
60.94
16.07
Free cash flow
-5.34
76.7
108.91
49.94
Equity raised
481.2
383.69
266.27
201.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
30.7
17.82
36.16
28.46
Dividends paid
0
0
5.04
5.04
Net in cash
506.56
478.22
416.39
284.6
