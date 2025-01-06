iifl-logo-icon 1
Ruchira Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

127.56
(-3.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Ruchira Papers FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.18

25.02

58.24

46.44

Depreciation

-13.78

-13.71

-11.96

-10.59

Tax paid

-1.18

2.23

-20.29

-13.94

Working capital

-11.12

33.65

21.99

11.96

Other operating items

Operating

-19.91

47.18

47.97

33.87

Capital expenditure

14.57

29.52

60.94

16.07

Free cash flow

-5.34

76.7

108.91

49.94

Equity raised

481.2

383.69

266.27

201.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

30.7

17.82

36.16

28.46

Dividends paid

0

0

5.04

5.04

Net in cash

506.56

478.22

416.39

284.6

