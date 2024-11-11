iifl-logo-icon 1
Ruchira Papers Ltd Board Meeting

Ruchira Papers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
RUCHIRA PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is to inform that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
RUCHIRA PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON TODAY I.E. 9TH AUGUST 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
RUCHIRA PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Dividend if any. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for F.Y. 2023-24 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting Revised outcome with Digital Signature (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
RUCHIRA PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 It is to inform that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today i.e, 12th February 2024 has inter-alia approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023, as considered and reviewed by the Audit Committee, along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. 2. Appointment of M/S Priyanka Chawla & Associates, Company Secretaries (CP-24741) as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the F.Y 2023-24. Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

