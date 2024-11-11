Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

RUCHIRA PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is to inform that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

RUCHIRA PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON TODAY I.E. 9TH AUGUST 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

RUCHIRA PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Dividend if any. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for F.Y. 2023-24 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting Revised outcome with Digital Signature (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024