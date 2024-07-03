Ruchira Papers Ltd Summary

Ruchira Papers Ltd was incorporated on December 8, 1980 as a public limited company. The company was promoted by Umesh Chander Garg, Jatinder Singh and Subhash Chander Garg. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Kraft Paper and Writing & Printing Paper. The companys product range mainly includes Kraft Paper with an installed capacity of 52800 tons per annum. Kraft Paper finds the application in the packaging Industry especially for making Corrugated Boxes/ Cartons and for other packaging requirements. They also manufacture a special grade of Kraft Paper known as draw texture yarn (DTY)/ partial/ pre oriented yarn (POY) grade, which is used in the manufacturing of textile tubes and in wrapping of different types of yarn.The Company initially set up Agro Waste Paper Mill with the capacity of 2310 TPA for manufacturing of Kraft Paper at Kala-Amb in Himachal Pradesh. In the year 1983, it commenced commercial production. Over the years, the company increased the production capacity from 2310 TPA to 52800 TPA.In the year 2005, the company was awarded Udyog Ratna by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi. In July 7, 2005, the company entered into an agreement with Chemprojects Consulting Pvt Ltd, Delhi for providing detailed engineering for the proposed Writing & Printing paper project including implementation and supervision relating thereto.In the year 2006, Himachal Tissues Ltd was amalgamated with the company. During the year 2006-07, the company came out with an initial public offer and their shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) with effect from December 20, 2006.In March 2008, the company set up Writing and Printing Paper Plant with a capacity of 33000 TPD at the site adjacent to the existing plant in Himachal Pradesh. During the year 2008-09, they set up Chemical Recovery System and Power Co-generation plant at the same site in Himachal Pradesh.In FY 2016-17, the Company crossed production of 1,00,000 MT of kraft paper as well as writing & printing Paper. In 2019-20, it embarked on a Rs.44 Crore modernisation & upgradation in the writing & printing paper segment; launched white copier paper. In FY 2021-22, it started manufacturing new grades of paper for cup stock and wedding cards.