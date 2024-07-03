Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹114.3
Prev. Close₹112.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.56
Day's High₹114.84
Day's Low₹110
52 Week's High₹151.9
52 Week's Low₹97.25
Book Value₹91.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)666.04
P/E7.86
EPS14.37
Divi. Yield1.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.1
12.1
12.1
12.1
Preference Capital
243.52
243.52
243.5
243.52
Reserves
518.49
443.1
397.4
283.84
Net Worth
774.11
698.72
653
539.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,216.27
1,515.32
1,356.08
1,140
yoy growth (%)
-19.73
11.74
18.95
111.57
Raw materials
-773.57
-939.2
-881.12
-736.55
As % of sales
63.6
61.98
64.97
64.6
Employee costs
-63.86
-70.18
-62.15
-57.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.15
22.47
23.92
26.13
Depreciation
-72.14
-72.53
-64.31
-55.84
Tax paid
-51.56
-5.93
-7.55
-7.05
Working capital
-100.03
-117.48
87.61
78.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.73
11.74
18.95
111.57
Op profit growth
-15
29.55
25.52
171.42
EBIT growth
-10.3
30.01
11.73
257.17
Net profit growth
-588.61
-163.79
-14.15
-31.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
A V Agarwal
WTD & Executive Director
Manish Goenka
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Richa Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Balasubramanian
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hari Mohan Marda
Independent Non Exe. Director
J K Khetawat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Kiran Deb
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sumit Banerjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mamta Binani
Whole Time Director & CEO
Vivek Chawla
Summary
Emami Paper Mills Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1981 with the name Gulmohar Construction Industries Limited. The factory in Kolkata was originally promoted by Wimco in the year 1964. In 1989, it was taken over by the Company. In March 27, 1990, the Company changed their name from Gulmohar Construction Industries Limited to Gulmohar Paper Limited. The unit became sick in 1990. In 1990-91, Emami joined as a strategic partner. In 2000, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, with a factory at Balasore, Orissa was merged with Gulmohar Paper Limited and the name of the Company was changed from Gulmohar Paper Limited to Emami Paper Mills Limited with effect from December 29, 2000. The Company is the largest newsprint manufacturer in India. The company is a paper mill based on recycled - fiber located in Balasore (Orissa) and Kolkata (West Bengal). It is a constituent of the Emami Group, which possesses diverse business interests comprising FMCG, edible oil, writing instruments, healthcare, retail departmental stores and real estate. It also supplies newsprint to some of the largest dailies like The Times of India, Anandabazar Patrika, The Telegraph, Hindustan Times, The Hindu, Prabhat Khabar, Samaj, Bartaman, Dainik Bhaskar, Dainik Jagaran, Malayam Manorama and Deccan Herald. Their Writing & Printing papers are distributed through dealers and also directly supplied to Govt Printing Presses/ Text Book Presses.In the year 2004, the company commissioned the brick plant. Also, they won an a
The Emami Paper Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emami Paper Mills Ltd is ₹666.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emami Paper Mills Ltd is 7.86 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emami Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emami Paper Mills Ltd is ₹97.25 and ₹151.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Emami Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.92%, 3 Years at -6.28%, 1 Year at -7.44%, 6 Month at -15.50%, 3 Month at -0.78% and 1 Month at 1.67%.
