Emami Paper Mills Ltd Share Price

110.09
(-2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114.3
  • Day's High114.84
  • 52 Wk High151.9
  • Prev. Close112.97
  • Day's Low110
  • 52 Wk Low 97.25
  • Turnover (lac)18.56
  • P/E7.86
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value91.07
  • EPS14.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)666.04
  • Div. Yield1.42
View All Historical Data
Emami Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

114.3

Prev. Close

112.97

Turnover(Lac.)

18.56

Day's High

114.84

Day's Low

110

52 Week's High

151.9

52 Week's Low

97.25

Book Value

91.07

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

666.04

P/E

7.86

EPS

14.37

Divi. Yield

1.42

Emami Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.6

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

Emami Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Emami Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.21%

Foreign: 0.20%

Indian: 74.76%

Non-Promoter- 1.14%

Institutions: 1.14%

Non-Institutions: 23.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emami Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.1

12.1

12.1

12.1

Preference Capital

243.52

243.52

243.5

243.52

Reserves

518.49

443.1

397.4

283.84

Net Worth

774.11

698.72

653

539.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,216.27

1,515.32

1,356.08

1,140

yoy growth (%)

-19.73

11.74

18.95

111.57

Raw materials

-773.57

-939.2

-881.12

-736.55

As % of sales

63.6

61.98

64.97

64.6

Employee costs

-63.86

-70.18

-62.15

-57.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.15

22.47

23.92

26.13

Depreciation

-72.14

-72.53

-64.31

-55.84

Tax paid

-51.56

-5.93

-7.55

-7.05

Working capital

-100.03

-117.48

87.61

78.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.73

11.74

18.95

111.57

Op profit growth

-15

29.55

25.52

171.42

EBIT growth

-10.3

30.01

11.73

257.17

Net profit growth

-588.61

-163.79

-14.15

-31.65

Emami Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emami Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

A V Agarwal

WTD & Executive Director

Manish Goenka

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Richa Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Balasubramanian

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hari Mohan Marda

Independent Non Exe. Director

J K Khetawat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Kiran Deb

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sumit Banerjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mamta Binani

Whole Time Director & CEO

Vivek Chawla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emami Paper Mills Ltd

Summary

Emami Paper Mills Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1981 with the name Gulmohar Construction Industries Limited. The factory in Kolkata was originally promoted by Wimco in the year 1964. In 1989, it was taken over by the Company. In March 27, 1990, the Company changed their name from Gulmohar Construction Industries Limited to Gulmohar Paper Limited. The unit became sick in 1990. In 1990-91, Emami joined as a strategic partner. In 2000, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, with a factory at Balasore, Orissa was merged with Gulmohar Paper Limited and the name of the Company was changed from Gulmohar Paper Limited to Emami Paper Mills Limited with effect from December 29, 2000. The Company is the largest newsprint manufacturer in India. The company is a paper mill based on recycled - fiber located in Balasore (Orissa) and Kolkata (West Bengal). It is a constituent of the Emami Group, which possesses diverse business interests comprising FMCG, edible oil, writing instruments, healthcare, retail departmental stores and real estate. It also supplies newsprint to some of the largest dailies like The Times of India, Anandabazar Patrika, The Telegraph, Hindustan Times, The Hindu, Prabhat Khabar, Samaj, Bartaman, Dainik Bhaskar, Dainik Jagaran, Malayam Manorama and Deccan Herald. Their Writing & Printing papers are distributed through dealers and also directly supplied to Govt Printing Presses/ Text Book Presses.In the year 2004, the company commissioned the brick plant. Also, they won an a
Company FAQs

What is the Emami Paper Mills Ltd share price today?

The Emami Paper Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emami Paper Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emami Paper Mills Ltd is ₹666.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emami Paper Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emami Paper Mills Ltd is 7.86 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emami Paper Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emami Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emami Paper Mills Ltd is ₹97.25 and ₹151.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emami Paper Mills Ltd?

Emami Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.92%, 3 Years at -6.28%, 1 Year at -7.44%, 6 Month at -15.50%, 3 Month at -0.78% and 1 Month at 1.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emami Paper Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emami Paper Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 1.15 %
Public - 23.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Emami Paper Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

