Summary

Emami Paper Mills Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1981 with the name Gulmohar Construction Industries Limited. The factory in Kolkata was originally promoted by Wimco in the year 1964. In 1989, it was taken over by the Company. In March 27, 1990, the Company changed their name from Gulmohar Construction Industries Limited to Gulmohar Paper Limited. The unit became sick in 1990. In 1990-91, Emami joined as a strategic partner. In 2000, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, with a factory at Balasore, Orissa was merged with Gulmohar Paper Limited and the name of the Company was changed from Gulmohar Paper Limited to Emami Paper Mills Limited with effect from December 29, 2000. The Company is the largest newsprint manufacturer in India. The company is a paper mill based on recycled - fiber located in Balasore (Orissa) and Kolkata (West Bengal). It is a constituent of the Emami Group, which possesses diverse business interests comprising FMCG, edible oil, writing instruments, healthcare, retail departmental stores and real estate. It also supplies newsprint to some of the largest dailies like The Times of India, Anandabazar Patrika, The Telegraph, Hindustan Times, The Hindu, Prabhat Khabar, Samaj, Bartaman, Dainik Bhaskar, Dainik Jagaran, Malayam Manorama and Deccan Herald. Their Writing & Printing papers are distributed through dealers and also directly supplied to Govt Printing Presses/ Text Book Presses.In the year 2004, the company commissioned the brick plant. Also, they won an a

