Emami Paper Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

106.96
(-0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:38 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,216.27

1,515.32

1,356.08

1,140

yoy growth (%)

-19.73

11.74

18.95

111.57

Raw materials

-773.57

-939.2

-881.12

-736.55

As % of sales

63.6

61.98

64.97

64.6

Employee costs

-63.86

-70.18

-62.15

-57.5

As % of sales

5.25

4.63

4.58

5.04

Other costs

-201.58

-297.39

-251.84

-217.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.57

19.62

18.57

19.09

Operating profit

177.26

208.55

160.97

128.24

OPM

14.57

13.76

11.87

11.24

Depreciation

-72.14

-72.53

-64.31

-55.84

Interest expense

-95.27

-117.36

-83.63

-70.13

Other income

20.31

3.82

10.9

23.86

Profit before tax

30.15

22.47

23.92

26.13

Taxes

-51.56

-5.93

-7.55

-7.05

Tax rate

-170.95

-26.37

-31.55

-26.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.4

16.54

16.37

19.08

Exceptional items

72.46

-27

0

0

Net profit

51.06

-10.45

16.37

19.08

yoy growth (%)

-588.61

-163.79

-14.15

-31.65

NPM

4.19

-0.68

1.2

1.67

