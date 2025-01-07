Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,216.27
1,515.32
1,356.08
1,140
yoy growth (%)
-19.73
11.74
18.95
111.57
Raw materials
-773.57
-939.2
-881.12
-736.55
As % of sales
63.6
61.98
64.97
64.6
Employee costs
-63.86
-70.18
-62.15
-57.5
As % of sales
5.25
4.63
4.58
5.04
Other costs
-201.58
-297.39
-251.84
-217.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.57
19.62
18.57
19.09
Operating profit
177.26
208.55
160.97
128.24
OPM
14.57
13.76
11.87
11.24
Depreciation
-72.14
-72.53
-64.31
-55.84
Interest expense
-95.27
-117.36
-83.63
-70.13
Other income
20.31
3.82
10.9
23.86
Profit before tax
30.15
22.47
23.92
26.13
Taxes
-51.56
-5.93
-7.55
-7.05
Tax rate
-170.95
-26.37
-31.55
-26.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.4
16.54
16.37
19.08
Exceptional items
72.46
-27
0
0
Net profit
51.06
-10.45
16.37
19.08
yoy growth (%)
-588.61
-163.79
-14.15
-31.65
NPM
4.19
-0.68
1.2
1.67
