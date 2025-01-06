Emami Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.15
22.47
23.92
26.13
Depreciation
-72.14
-72.53
-64.31
-55.84
Tax paid
-51.56
-5.93
-7.55
-7.05
Working capital
-100.03
-117.48
87.61
78.79
Other operating items
Operating
-193.57
-173.46
39.67
42.03
Capital expenditure
-1.29
157.65
126.09
-218.26
Free cash flow
-194.87
-15.81
165.77
-176.23
Equity raised
373.52
469.44
732.6
521.81
Investing
29.48
-32.29
0.61
55.13
Financing
117.42
-124.21
-150.4
317.82
Dividends paid
0
0
7.26
3.62
Net in cash
325.55
297.13
755.85
722.16
