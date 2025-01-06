iifl-logo-icon 1
Emami Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

107.19
(-5.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Emami Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.15

22.47

23.92

26.13

Depreciation

-72.14

-72.53

-64.31

-55.84

Tax paid

-51.56

-5.93

-7.55

-7.05

Working capital

-100.03

-117.48

87.61

78.79

Other operating items

Operating

-193.57

-173.46

39.67

42.03

Capital expenditure

-1.29

157.65

126.09

-218.26

Free cash flow

-194.87

-15.81

165.77

-176.23

Equity raised

373.52

469.44

732.6

521.81

Investing

29.48

-32.29

0.61

55.13

Financing

117.42

-124.21

-150.4

317.82

Dividends paid

0

0

7.26

3.62

Net in cash

325.55

297.13

755.85

722.16

