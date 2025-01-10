Emami Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.1
12.1
12.1
12.1
Preference Capital
243.52
243.52
243.5
243.52
Reserves
518.49
443.1
397.4
283.84
Net Worth
774.11
698.72
653
539.46
Minority Interest
Debt
606.42
858.41
785.6
907.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
141.71
134.42
125.98
119.97
Total Liabilities
1,522.24
1,691.55
1,564.58
1,567.22
Fixed Assets
1,095.2
1,151.89
1,192.7
1,225.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.95
38.84
48.67
53.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.71
6.54
10.81
43.97
Networking Capital
370.07
493.94
310.67
230.5
Inventories
247.07
408.81
227.1
222.53
Inventory Days
66.78
Sundry Debtors
261.03
262.57
217.66
201.01
Debtor Days
60.32
Other Current Assets
60.86
113.67
91.06
72.01
Sundry Creditors
-116.92
-209.25
-158.81
-182.15
Creditor Days
54.66
Other Current Liabilities
-81.97
-81.86
-66.33
-82.9
Cash
5.31
0.34
1.75
13.72
Total Assets
1,522.24
1,691.55
1,564.6
1,567.22
