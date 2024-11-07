Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 18 Oct 2024

EMAMI PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Further vide our letter 24th September2024 we have already communicated the closure of the trading window from 1st October2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results of the Company. Intimation of the re-appointment of M/s Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 17 Jul 2024

EMAMI PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June2024. Further vide our letter dated 21st June2024 we have already communicated the closure of the trading window from 1st July2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid financial results of the Company. Please find outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Audited Results & Final Dividend EMAMI PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March,2024; 2) recommend dividend, if any for the Financial Year 2023-2024. Further, vide our letter dated 26th March 2024, we have already communicated the closure of the trading window from 1st April 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results of the Company. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Emami Paper Mills Limited held on 28th May,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 9 Jan 2024