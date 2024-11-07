|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|EMAMI PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Further vide our letter 24th September2024 we have already communicated the closure of the trading window from 1st October2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results of the Company. Intimation of the re-appointment of M/s Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|EMAMI PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June2024. Further vide our letter dated 21st June2024 we have already communicated the closure of the trading window from 1st July2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid financial results of the Company. Please find outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Audited Results & Final Dividend EMAMI PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March,2024; 2) recommend dividend, if any for the Financial Year 2023-2024. Further, vide our letter dated 26th March 2024, we have already communicated the closure of the trading window from 1st April 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results of the Company. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Emami Paper Mills Limited held on 28th May,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|EMAMI PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December2023. Further vide letter our dated 21st December2023 we have already communicated the closure of the trading window of the Company from 1st January2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of the the aforesaid Financial Results. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 6th February,2024 have considered and approved: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December,2023 The Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued thereon by the Statutory Auditors are submitted herewith in compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015. 2. Appointment of Shri Soumyajit Mukherjee as Chief Marketing Officer, senior management personnel of the Company with effect from 15th February,2024. Disclosures in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 concerning his appointment is annexed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December,2023 as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today 6th February,2024 is submitted herewith. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today 6th February,2024 have appointed Shri Soumyajit Mukherjee as Chief Marketing Officer, senior management personnel of the Company w.e.f 15th February,2024. The disclosures in term of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regualtions,2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July,2023 is being submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
