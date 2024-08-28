Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Emami Paper Mills Limited held on 28th May,2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015 , we hereby submit the proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Emami Paper Mills Limited held on Wednesday, 28th August,2024 at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) and other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are submitting herewith the voting .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)