Andhra Paper Ltd Share Price

90.97
(-4.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open94.05
  • Day's High94.79
  • 52 Wk High129.93
  • Prev. Close95.32
  • Day's Low90.05
  • 52 Wk Low 90.45
  • Turnover (lac)304.62
  • P/E9.95
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value98.7
  • EPS9.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,808.94
  • Div. Yield2.1
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Andhra Paper Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

94.05

Prev. Close

95.32

Turnover(Lac.)

304.62

Day's High

94.79

Day's Low

90.05

52 Week's High

129.93

52 Week's Low

90.45

Book Value

98.7

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,808.94

P/E

9.95

EPS

9.57

Divi. Yield

2.1

Andhra Paper Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Andhra Paper Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Andhra Paper Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.44%

Non-Promoter- 5.88%

Institutions: 5.88%

Non-Institutions: 21.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Andhra Paper Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.77

39.77

39.77

39.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,853.43

1,542.4

1,054.32

935.45

Net Worth

1,893.2

1,582.17

1,094.09

975.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,380.23

886.74

1,269.69

1,264

yoy growth (%)

55.65

-30.16

0.45

7.81

Raw materials

-485.83

-355.91

-378.39

-498.89

As % of sales

35.19

40.13

29.8

39.46

Employee costs

-157.07

-142.98

-157.32

-152.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

188.35

-1.78

235.8

134.82

Depreciation

-72

-73.38

-75.89

-65.81

Tax paid

-48.62

1.59

-22.87

-43.38

Working capital

-1.64

-101.47

252.67

1.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.65

-30.16

0.45

7.81

Op profit growth

262.83

-79.86

36.6

30.19

EBIT growth

7,016.98

-98.87

49.85

51.79

Net profit growth

-3,138.57

-102.15

156.32

156.41

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Andhra Paper Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Andhra Paper Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S K Bangur

Independent Director

Sudarshan V Somani

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Sureka

Vice Chairman

Virendraa Bangur

Managing Director

Saurabh Bangur

Director (Commercial)

Mukesh Jain

Independent Director

Sitaram Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

BIJAY KUMAR SANKU

Independent Director

VIRENDRA SINHA

Independent Director

Papia Sengupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Andhra Paper Ltd

Summary

Andhra Paper Ltd (Formerly known as International Paper APPM Ltd), currently a L N Bangur Group Company was originally set up by a private entrepreneur and changed hands twice in the pre-independence period because of losses. Later in 1953, the company was taken over by the Indian Government. Pursuant to an agreement between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and G D Somani, an Industrialist, the Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills, as we know it today, came into existence. Andhra Paper Ltd was incorporated on June 29, 1964 as one of the first Joint-Sector Companies in India. Somani later transferred his rights and obligations to the West Coast Paper Mills Ltd of the current owner L N Bangur. Currently L. N. Bangur Group is holding around 68% of the total investment. The manufacturing facilities comprise of two mills at Rajahmundry and Kadiyam, both located in the East Godavari District, and a conversion center at SN Palem in Krishna District, all located in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is one of the top ten leading integrated pulp and paper manufacturer with a total production capacity of 241,000 TPA.Production was increased to 100 tpd in 1970 and to 250 tpd in 1977.The company went through a bad patch in the mid-80s with capacity utilisation much below than installed and with accumulated losses reaching Rs 7 cr. The company launched vigorous HRD programme to stop labour unrest, modernised mill processes and equipment, and commissioned a 10.5-MW turbo-generator for its powe
Company FAQs

What is the Andhra Paper Ltd share price today?

The Andhra Paper Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹90.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Paper Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Andhra Paper Ltd is ₹1808.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Andhra Paper Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Andhra Paper Ltd is 9.95 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Andhra Paper Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Andhra Paper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Andhra Paper Ltd is ₹90.45 and ₹129.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Andhra Paper Ltd?

Andhra Paper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.95%, 3 Years at 29.88%, 1 Year at -19.93%, 6 Month at -22.60%, 3 Month at -8.05% and 1 Month at -6.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Andhra Paper Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Andhra Paper Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.45 %
Institutions - 5.88 %
Public - 21.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Paper Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

