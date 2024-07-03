SectorPaper
Open₹94.05
Prev. Close₹95.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹304.62
Day's High₹94.79
Day's Low₹90.05
52 Week's High₹129.93
52 Week's Low₹90.45
Book Value₹98.7
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,808.94
P/E9.95
EPS9.57
Divi. Yield2.1
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.77
39.77
39.77
39.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,853.43
1,542.4
1,054.32
935.45
Net Worth
1,893.2
1,582.17
1,094.09
975.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,380.23
886.74
1,269.69
1,264
yoy growth (%)
55.65
-30.16
0.45
7.81
Raw materials
-485.83
-355.91
-378.39
-498.89
As % of sales
35.19
40.13
29.8
39.46
Employee costs
-157.07
-142.98
-157.32
-152.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
188.35
-1.78
235.8
134.82
Depreciation
-72
-73.38
-75.89
-65.81
Tax paid
-48.62
1.59
-22.87
-43.38
Working capital
-1.64
-101.47
252.67
1.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.65
-30.16
0.45
7.81
Op profit growth
262.83
-79.86
36.6
30.19
EBIT growth
7,016.98
-98.87
49.85
51.79
Net profit growth
-3,138.57
-102.15
156.32
156.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S K Bangur
Independent Director
Sudarshan V Somani
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Sureka
Vice Chairman
Virendraa Bangur
Managing Director
Saurabh Bangur
Director (Commercial)
Mukesh Jain
Independent Director
Sitaram Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
BIJAY KUMAR SANKU
Independent Director
VIRENDRA SINHA
Independent Director
Papia Sengupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Andhra Paper Ltd
Summary
Andhra Paper Ltd (Formerly known as International Paper APPM Ltd), currently a L N Bangur Group Company was originally set up by a private entrepreneur and changed hands twice in the pre-independence period because of losses. Later in 1953, the company was taken over by the Indian Government. Pursuant to an agreement between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and G D Somani, an Industrialist, the Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills, as we know it today, came into existence. Andhra Paper Ltd was incorporated on June 29, 1964 as one of the first Joint-Sector Companies in India. Somani later transferred his rights and obligations to the West Coast Paper Mills Ltd of the current owner L N Bangur. Currently L. N. Bangur Group is holding around 68% of the total investment. The manufacturing facilities comprise of two mills at Rajahmundry and Kadiyam, both located in the East Godavari District, and a conversion center at SN Palem in Krishna District, all located in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is one of the top ten leading integrated pulp and paper manufacturer with a total production capacity of 241,000 TPA.Production was increased to 100 tpd in 1970 and to 250 tpd in 1977.The company went through a bad patch in the mid-80s with capacity utilisation much below than installed and with accumulated losses reaching Rs 7 cr. The company launched vigorous HRD programme to stop labour unrest, modernised mill processes and equipment, and commissioned a 10.5-MW turbo-generator for its powe
Read More
The Andhra Paper Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹90.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Andhra Paper Ltd is ₹1808.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Andhra Paper Ltd is 9.95 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Andhra Paper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Andhra Paper Ltd is ₹90.45 and ₹129.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Andhra Paper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.95%, 3 Years at 29.88%, 1 Year at -19.93%, 6 Month at -22.60%, 3 Month at -8.05% and 1 Month at -6.39%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.