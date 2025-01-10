Andhra Paper Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.77
39.77
39.77
39.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,853.43
1,542.4
1,054.32
935.45
Net Worth
1,893.2
1,582.17
1,094.09
975.22
Minority Interest
Debt
115.08
55.46
59.17
44.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
89.96
76.7
85.68
92.89
Total Liabilities
2,098.24
1,714.33
1,238.94
1,112.31
Fixed Assets
909.02
606.31
592.69
627.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,028.77
886.62
382.69
219.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.66
4.74
4.67
4.54
Networking Capital
127.54
169.3
204.07
179.32
Inventories
236.98
173.66
145.09
164.31
Inventory Days
38.36
67.63
Sundry Debtors
60.93
147.53
102.55
75.6
Debtor Days
27.11
31.11
Other Current Assets
189
143.21
220.08
164.23
Sundry Creditors
-263.15
-199.02
-166.37
-131.95
Creditor Days
43.99
54.31
Other Current Liabilities
-96.22
-96.08
-97.28
-92.87
Cash
26.26
47.37
54.81
81.57
Total Assets
2,098.25
1,714.34
1,238.93
1,112.31
