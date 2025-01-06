Andhra Paper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
188.35
-1.78
235.8
134.82
Depreciation
-72
-73.38
-75.89
-65.81
Tax paid
-48.62
1.59
-22.87
-43.38
Working capital
-1.64
-101.47
252.67
1.92
Other operating items
Operating
66.08
-175.04
389.69
27.53
Capital expenditure
17.25
9.89
78.17
4.48
Free cash flow
83.33
-165.14
467.86
32.01
Equity raised
1,850.03
1,876.12
1,247.39
879.35
Investing
163.43
174.97
29.64
4.54
Financing
103.37
53.53
176.85
526.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,200.17
1,939.48
1,921.75
1,442.88
No Record Found
