iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Andhra Paper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

90.97
(-4.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Paper Ltd

Andhra Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

188.35

-1.78

235.8

134.82

Depreciation

-72

-73.38

-75.89

-65.81

Tax paid

-48.62

1.59

-22.87

-43.38

Working capital

-1.64

-101.47

252.67

1.92

Other operating items

Operating

66.08

-175.04

389.69

27.53

Capital expenditure

17.25

9.89

78.17

4.48

Free cash flow

83.33

-165.14

467.86

32.01

Equity raised

1,850.03

1,876.12

1,247.39

879.35

Investing

163.43

174.97

29.64

4.54

Financing

103.37

53.53

176.85

526.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,200.17

1,939.48

1,921.75

1,442.88

Andhra Paper : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Paper Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.