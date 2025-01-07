iifl-logo-icon 1
Andhra Paper Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

94.93
(4.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,380.23

886.74

1,269.69

1,264

yoy growth (%)

55.65

-30.16

0.45

7.81

Raw materials

-485.83

-355.91

-378.39

-498.89

As % of sales

35.19

40.13

29.8

39.46

Employee costs

-157.07

-142.98

-157.32

-152.2

As % of sales

11.38

16.12

12.39

12.04

Other costs

-516.39

-326.96

-431.49

-391.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.41

36.87

33.98

30.97

Operating profit

220.92

60.88

302.48

221.43

OPM

16

6.86

23.82

17.51

Depreciation

-72

-73.38

-75.89

-65.81

Interest expense

-5.44

-4.51

-5.32

-26.08

Other income

44.88

15.21

14.54

5.29

Profit before tax

188.35

-1.78

235.8

134.82

Taxes

-48.62

1.59

-22.87

-43.38

Tax rate

-25.81

-89.37

-9.7

-32.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

139.73

-0.19

212.92

91.43

Exceptional items

0

-4.4

0

-8.36

Net profit

139.73

-4.59

212.92

83.06

yoy growth (%)

-3,138.57

-102.15

156.32

156.41

NPM

10.12

-0.51

16.76

6.57

