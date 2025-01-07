Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,380.23
886.74
1,269.69
1,264
yoy growth (%)
55.65
-30.16
0.45
7.81
Raw materials
-485.83
-355.91
-378.39
-498.89
As % of sales
35.19
40.13
29.8
39.46
Employee costs
-157.07
-142.98
-157.32
-152.2
As % of sales
11.38
16.12
12.39
12.04
Other costs
-516.39
-326.96
-431.49
-391.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.41
36.87
33.98
30.97
Operating profit
220.92
60.88
302.48
221.43
OPM
16
6.86
23.82
17.51
Depreciation
-72
-73.38
-75.89
-65.81
Interest expense
-5.44
-4.51
-5.32
-26.08
Other income
44.88
15.21
14.54
5.29
Profit before tax
188.35
-1.78
235.8
134.82
Taxes
-48.62
1.59
-22.87
-43.38
Tax rate
-25.81
-89.37
-9.7
-32.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
139.73
-0.19
212.92
91.43
Exceptional items
0
-4.4
0
-8.36
Net profit
139.73
-4.59
212.92
83.06
yoy growth (%)
-3,138.57
-102.15
156.32
156.41
NPM
10.12
-0.51
16.76
6.57
