Andhra Paper Ltd Summary

Andhra Paper Ltd (Formerly known as International Paper APPM Ltd), currently a L N Bangur Group Company was originally set up by a private entrepreneur and changed hands twice in the pre-independence period because of losses. Later in 1953, the company was taken over by the Indian Government. Pursuant to an agreement between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and G D Somani, an Industrialist, the Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills, as we know it today, came into existence. Andhra Paper Ltd was incorporated on June 29, 1964 as one of the first Joint-Sector Companies in India. Somani later transferred his rights and obligations to the West Coast Paper Mills Ltd of the current owner L N Bangur. Currently L. N. Bangur Group is holding around 68% of the total investment. The manufacturing facilities comprise of two mills at Rajahmundry and Kadiyam, both located in the East Godavari District, and a conversion center at SN Palem in Krishna District, all located in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is one of the top ten leading integrated pulp and paper manufacturer with a total production capacity of 241,000 TPA.Production was increased to 100 tpd in 1970 and to 250 tpd in 1977.The company went through a bad patch in the mid-80s with capacity utilisation much below than installed and with accumulated losses reaching Rs 7 cr. The company launched vigorous HRD programme to stop labour unrest, modernised mill processes and equipment, and commissioned a 10.5-MW turbo-generator for its power requirements. This measures strengthened the bottom line from 1988 onwards.Having commissioned its coating plant to manufacture value-added coated papers and also having installed an on-line process computer control system on its third machine, it further modernised by replacing the recovery boiler and bleach plant in Sep.94. During the year Chlorine Dioxide Generation Plant & Rebuild of Paper Machine no.3 alongwith Rewinder of Paper Machine No.3 were commissioned. Besides this, it is actively considering rebuilding one of the paper machines to improve quality and production. During Mar.97, APML commissioned the core making machinery and lime sludge reburing system to control pollution, conserve mineral resources and improve fuel utilisation.For the year 1997, the company received a Rolling Trophy for Energy Conservation and Management from the Confederation of Indian Industry in recognition of outstanding achievement in the field of Energy Conservation.During 1999-2000, the Company allotted 561900 equity shares of Rs 100/- each on rights basis to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:1. The Company has completed a substantial part of the Phase-I of Mill Development Plan and the balance portion is expected to be completed by the Close of Financial Year 2000-01.In Dec 2000, the company acquired 71% Equity Shares of Coastal Papers Ltd, thus Coastal papers become a subsidary of APPM. On January 31, 2001 the Board of Directors of APPM decided to amalgamate the Coastal paper with APPM in the ratio of 1:3( one shares of APPM for 3 shares of Coastal Papers). This scheme of amalgamation was subsequently approved by the shareholders of both the companies on March 26, 2001 and Honble High Court of AP has also sanctioned the amalgamation with effect from 1st October,2000.Digvijay Investmetns Ltd, a promoter company has entered into an agreement with Govt. of Andhra Pradesh to acquire its 25.36% stake in the company at Rs.130.95 per share on Dec 12, 2003.As on March 2004, installed capacity was increased from 3000 to 1,53,500 TPA.The Company embarked 554 crore modernisation and expansion programme to install a new pulping line and to upgrade paper making machines.Government of Andhra Pradesh disinvested its entire shareholding in the Company i.e. 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to Digvijay Investments Ltd. in terms of the Agreement dated 12th December, 2003 entered into by Digvijay Investments Ltd. with Government of Andhra Pradesh. With the acquisition of Governments shareholding, Digvijay Investments Ltds shareholding in the Company rose from 30.16% to 55.52% and consequently, the Company became a subsidiary of Digvijay Investments Ltd. with effect from 18th December, 2003.During 2006-07, the Company made a remarkable progress by implementing projects that follows non-condensable gas (HVLC) burning system, which installed for the first time in the Indian pulp and paper industry for pollution abatement and improving the environment. Rebuild of Paper Machine Nos.3 was carried out for increasing production by 8500 TPA and improving quality for copier and surface sized varieties including installation of Duo-Former, replacement of existing HDPE drainage elements tops with ceramic, addition of 4 dryers in pre-dryers, rebuild of steam & condensate system with latest state-of-art rotary joints & siphons, re-build of Hood & PV System, installation of size press with bigger diameter rolls, higher nip pressure new calendar stack with Thermo rolls and replacement of existing dryers doctors with oscillating doctors. Wet Lap machine No.3 of 100 BDTPD capacity was installed and commissioned. CP projects introduced Rebuild of Paper Machine No.3 was carried out for increasing the production by 12,000 TPA for manufacturing quality product mix of 58 gsm and above. Black liquor de-silication plant was installed to remove silica from black liquor from rice straw pulp. Multiple effect evaporator plant was installed to concentrate black liquor and transport to Unit:APPM for chemical recovery. New re-winder of higher capacity to meet the increased production of reels of good quality was installed.During the year 2007-08, the Company installed a chipper line which enables more homogenous chips that help produce good quality pulp; a continuous digester that works on low solid and low temperature cooking of chips; two stage oxygen delignification followed by elemental chlorine free bleaching; non-condensable gas burning system suitable for high volume and low concentration gases; black liquor recovery system based on high steam economy evaporation plant and crystallization technology to recover high concentrate solids; a recausticizing plant and a rotary lime kiln; a 34 MW turbine power plant to supplement captive power availability; and a diffused aeration system and cooling tower to improve the efficiency of the effluent treatment plant.During FY 2008-09, Wet Lap Machine No.3 of 100 BDTPD capacity was installed and commissioned in April, 2008. 1 x 105 tph capacity coal fired boiler of high pressure and temperature with increased thermal efficiency was installed and commissioned in December, 2008. After installation of 34 MW turbine and coal fired boiler under MDP, entire power requirement was met by the newly installed power plant and excess generation of 5 MW was exported to AP Transco from June 2009.During second half of the FY 2009-10, the Company introduced a new 90+ brightness range of papers in a bid to re-establish and grow our volumes in both copier and graphic papers including Indias first copier with Colour Freeze technology - Copyrite. Apart from this, the other introductions included Reflection a premium grade 70 GSM copier, a high bright paper Andhra Starwhite, high-end writing and printing paper Andhra Primavera, a premium grade Maplitho paper Andhra Royal Silk and a superior special grade paper Andhra Hi Brite SG Maplitho in the surface size segment. Andhra Skytone and Andhra Starliner in the premium non-surface sized category were introduced to primarily cater to the notebook conversion segment. In 2010, the Company started commercial production from Paper Machine No.6 on 19th May, 2010 at its Unit:APPM at Rajahmundry. Sludge de-watering press of 35 BD MTPD sludge handling capacity was commissioned on 25th August, 2009 for disposal of sludge under the CP Unit. Erection of the second hand paper machine of capacity of 67,000 TPA, imported from Germany was commissioned in May 2010. Two numbers of sheet cutters were received along with the paper machine and installed in conversion unit near mill and were commissioned in August 2010. In addition, one number Synchro Duplex Sheeter and A4 cutting line were commissioned at SN Palem facility in March 2011. Tower construction and equipment erection were completed and commissioned in July 2011. In October, 2011 IP Holding Asia Singapore PTE. Limited acquired 29,827,529 equity shares of Rs 10 each representing 75% of the paid-up capital of the Company from the erstwhile promoters and public. Consequently, the Company became a subsidiary of IP Holding Asia Singapore PTE. Limited with effect from October 14, 2011.New RCC D1 tower for DnD sequence was taken into operation on trial in July 2011. Retrofit of ESPs for reduction of emissions and environment improvement was completed for coal fired boiler No.5 in May 2011. New state of art design steam & condensate system equipment, new ceramic top de-watering elements, new closed hood & PV system for post dryer area and new micro travel variable speed high pressure oscillating showers were installed in April 2011. Retrofit of De-Inking Plant Erection was commissioned in July, 2011.The name of Company was changed from The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Limited to International Paper APPM Limited with effect from December 16, 2013.During 2014-15, the Company implemented several IT systems and processes including an upgrade to the intranet, a new time & attendance system, automation of weighbridge operations, automation of accounts payable and label printing systems at Units: Rajahmundry and SN Palem. HP-70GSM, IPAPPM Cupstock on RJ No 2 and developed TruPrint Premium on RJ No 3 were introduced new products in 2018. In October, 2019 the controlling stake in the Company was acquired from IP by West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. (WCPM). Consequently, the Company became a Subsidiary of WCPM.