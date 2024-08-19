Board at their meeting held on May 14, 2024 approved Audited Financial results, recommended dividend of Rs.10/- per share on Face value Rs.10/- and approved stock split of 1 equity share of Rs.10/- into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- In terms of Regulation 42(2) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 11th September, 2024 as Record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of the sub-division of the every one fully paid - up equity share having face value of Rs 10 each in the share capital of the Company into 5 fully paid equity shares having face value of Rs. 2./- each, pursuant to the shareholders approval received at the 60th AGM of the Company held on 12th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ANDHRA PAPER LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ANDHRA PAPER LTD (502330) RECORD DATE 11.09.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 11/09/2024 DR-713/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE435A01028 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 11/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.08.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Andhra Paper Limited (ANDHRAPAP) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. September 11, 2024. Symbol ANDHRAPAP Company Name Andhra Paper Limited New ISIN INE435A01051 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., September 11, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per nse Notice Dated on 04.09.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240823-67 dated August 23, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ANDHRA PAPER LTD (502330) New ISIN No. INE435A01051 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The New ISIN Number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 11-09-2024 (DR- 713/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.09.2024)