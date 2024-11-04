Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Andhra Paper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further to our letter dated September 26 2024 intimating closure of trading window and pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 4 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)

Andhra Paper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 5 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Submission of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 which were approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 5, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Andhra Paper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; 2. Consider and recommend the final Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24; and 3. Consider and approve alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/ split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of the Shareholders and other statutory/regulatory approvals if any. Board at the meeting held on May 14, 2024 recomended dividend of Rs.10/- share on face value of Rs.10/- per share Board at their meeting held on May 14, 2024 approved Audited Financial results, recommended dividend of Rs.10/- per share on Face value Rs.10/- and approved stock split of 1 equity share of Rs.10/- into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- Audited Financial results for year end March 31, 2024 Board at the meeting held on May 14, 2024 recomended dividend of Rs.10/- share on face value of Rs.10/- per share Mr. Mukesh Jain Reappointed as wholetime Director, designated as Executive Director for a period of 3 years from 10.11.2024 to 9.11.2027. Mr. Rajendra Jain resigned as Non Executive, Non Indepedent Director with effect from May 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)

