iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Andhra Paper Ltd Board Meeting

91.08
(1.39%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:53 AM

Andhra Paper CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
Andhra Paper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further to our letter dated September 26 2024 intimating closure of trading window and pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 4 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
Andhra Paper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 5 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Submission of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 which were approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 5, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 202425 Apr 2024
Andhra Paper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; 2. Consider and recommend the final Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24; and 3. Consider and approve alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/ split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of the Shareholders and other statutory/regulatory approvals if any. Board at the meeting held on May 14, 2024 recomended dividend of Rs.10/- share on face value of Rs.10/- per share Board at their meeting held on May 14, 2024 approved Audited Financial results, recommended dividend of Rs.10/- per share on Face value Rs.10/- and approved stock split of 1 equity share of Rs.10/- into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- Audited Financial results for year end March 31, 2024 Board at the meeting held on May 14, 2024 recomended dividend of Rs.10/- share on face value of Rs.10/- per share Mr. Mukesh Jain Reappointed as wholetime Director, designated as Executive Director for a period of 3 years from 10.11.2024 to 9.11.2027. Mr. Rajendra Jain resigned as Non Executive, Non Indepedent Director with effect from May 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Andhra Paper Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board at their meeting held on February 2, 2024 approved unaudited financial results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)

Andhra Paper: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Paper Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.