|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|10
|100
|Final
|Board at the meeting held on May 14, 2024 recomended dividend of Rs.10/- share on face value of Rs.10/- per share In terms of Regulations 42 of SEBI(LODR), 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed Monday, August, 05, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of AGM and for the determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the FY 2023-24, if approved. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
