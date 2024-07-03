Summary

Malu Paper Mills Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The Company is promoted by the The Malu Family . The Group is having interest in Steam Coal Trading , Manufacturing of Welding Electrodes , Manganese Processing, Steel Castings & Exports; since last three decades.The Company is engaged in Manufacturing Newsprint, Writing & Printing Paper and Kraft Paper. The Company is the largest Newsprint and Writing & Printing manufacturer of Central India with 49,500 TPA capacities and produces quality Newsprint and Writing & Printing Paper with recycle process. It has swing facility wherein it can change to Newsprint and Writing paper production at short notice. It is also into manufacture of the packaging paper of recycle grade with an annual capacity 49,500 TPA.The Company established 3 paper manufacturing units in Nagpur, Central India. It thereafter, diversified into Manufacturing of Paper looking into the demand of Industry and Nagpurs strategic location. The units are having a capacity of 13500 TPA of Kraft Paper , 19800 TPA of Newsprint and 49500 MT of Quality Newsprint and Writing Printing Paper, uses State-of-the-Art Technology from Global Leaders.The first Paper Mill commenced production in 1996 having capacity of 18 TPD. Later with little change and upgradation, the plant ran with an installed capacity of 36 TPD. It held the capacity to produce 90,000 TPA of Kraft Paper and 50,000 TPA of Newsprint and Writing Printing Paper. Having achieved experience of running a pap

Read More