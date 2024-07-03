iifl-logo-icon 1
Malu Paper Mills Ltd Share Price

47
(0.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:33:35 AM

  • Open47.5
  • Day's High48.75
  • 52 Wk High69.9
  • Prev. Close46.97
  • Day's Low46.9
  • 52 Wk Low 34
  • Turnover (lac)5.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.68
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)80.18
  • Div. Yield0
Malu Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

47.5

Prev. Close

46.97

Turnover(Lac.)

5.92

Day's High

48.75

Day's Low

46.9

52 Week's High

69.9

52 Week's Low

34

Book Value

0.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

80.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Malu Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Malu Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Malu Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Malu Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.06

17.06

17.06

17.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.26

-10.7

0.19

7.01

Net Worth

6.8

6.36

17.25

24.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

169.69

226.31

279.13

242.64

yoy growth (%)

-25.01

-18.92

15.04

6.53

Raw materials

-106.22

-133.89

-188.9

-150.77

As % of sales

62.59

59.16

67.67

62.13

Employee costs

-6.69

-8.71

-8.04

-7.51

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.11

1.07

2.24

4.18

Depreciation

-5.01

-4.89

-4.8

-4.79

Tax paid

0.34

-0.41

-0.78

-1.29

Working capital

2.29

-1.88

0.04

2.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.01

-18.92

15.04

6.53

Op profit growth

-55.2

-28.48

-19.4

6.18

EBIT growth

-81.48

-36.86

-23.72

1.18

Net profit growth

-974.23

-54.77

-49.48

47.96

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Malu Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Malu Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Vasudeo Malu

Independent Director

Satyanarayan Rathi

Independent Director

Chandrakant Thakar

Managing Director & CEO

Punamchand Malu

Joint Managing Director

Banwarilal Malu

Independent Director

Shrutika Arvind Inani

Non Executive Director

Purshottam Ramlal Malu

Independent Director

Sahil Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mayuri Asawa

Independent Director

Vijaykumar Mulchandji Sarda

Independent Director

Rajesh Nandkishore Sarda

Independent Director

Surabhi Pankaj Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Malu Paper Mills Ltd

Summary

Malu Paper Mills Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The Company is promoted by the The Malu Family . The Group is having interest in Steam Coal Trading , Manufacturing of Welding Electrodes , Manganese Processing, Steel Castings & Exports; since last three decades.The Company is engaged in Manufacturing Newsprint, Writing & Printing Paper and Kraft Paper. The Company is the largest Newsprint and Writing & Printing manufacturer of Central India with 49,500 TPA capacities and produces quality Newsprint and Writing & Printing Paper with recycle process. It has swing facility wherein it can change to Newsprint and Writing paper production at short notice. It is also into manufacture of the packaging paper of recycle grade with an annual capacity 49,500 TPA.The Company established 3 paper manufacturing units in Nagpur, Central India. It thereafter, diversified into Manufacturing of Paper looking into the demand of Industry and Nagpurs strategic location. The units are having a capacity of 13500 TPA of Kraft Paper , 19800 TPA of Newsprint and 49500 MT of Quality Newsprint and Writing Printing Paper, uses State-of-the-Art Technology from Global Leaders.The first Paper Mill commenced production in 1996 having capacity of 18 TPD. Later with little change and upgradation, the plant ran with an installed capacity of 36 TPD. It held the capacity to produce 90,000 TPA of Kraft Paper and 50,000 TPA of Newsprint and Writing Printing Paper. Having achieved experience of running a pap
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Malu Paper Mills Ltd share price today?

The Malu Paper Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Malu Paper Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Malu Paper Mills Ltd is ₹80.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Malu Paper Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Malu Paper Mills Ltd is 0 and 83.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Malu Paper Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Malu Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Malu Paper Mills Ltd is ₹34 and ₹69.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Malu Paper Mills Ltd?

Malu Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.97%, 3 Years at 11.05%, 1 Year at 0.26%, 6 Month at 20.37%, 3 Month at -12.17% and 1 Month at -2.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Malu Paper Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Malu Paper Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.20 %

