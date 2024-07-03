SectorPaper
Open₹47.5
Prev. Close₹46.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.92
Day's High₹48.75
Day's Low₹46.9
52 Week's High₹69.9
52 Week's Low₹34
Book Value₹0.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)80.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.06
17.06
17.06
17.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.26
-10.7
0.19
7.01
Net Worth
6.8
6.36
17.25
24.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
169.69
226.31
279.13
242.64
yoy growth (%)
-25.01
-18.92
15.04
6.53
Raw materials
-106.22
-133.89
-188.9
-150.77
As % of sales
62.59
59.16
67.67
62.13
Employee costs
-6.69
-8.71
-8.04
-7.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.11
1.07
2.24
4.18
Depreciation
-5.01
-4.89
-4.8
-4.79
Tax paid
0.34
-0.41
-0.78
-1.29
Working capital
2.29
-1.88
0.04
2.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.01
-18.92
15.04
6.53
Op profit growth
-55.2
-28.48
-19.4
6.18
EBIT growth
-81.48
-36.86
-23.72
1.18
Net profit growth
-974.23
-54.77
-49.48
47.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Vasudeo Malu
Independent Director
Satyanarayan Rathi
Independent Director
Chandrakant Thakar
Managing Director & CEO
Punamchand Malu
Joint Managing Director
Banwarilal Malu
Independent Director
Shrutika Arvind Inani
Non Executive Director
Purshottam Ramlal Malu
Independent Director
Sahil Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mayuri Asawa
Independent Director
Vijaykumar Mulchandji Sarda
Independent Director
Rajesh Nandkishore Sarda
Independent Director
Surabhi Pankaj Gandhi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Malu Paper Mills Ltd
Summary
Malu Paper Mills Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The Company is promoted by the The Malu Family . The Group is having interest in Steam Coal Trading , Manufacturing of Welding Electrodes , Manganese Processing, Steel Castings & Exports; since last three decades.The Company is engaged in Manufacturing Newsprint, Writing & Printing Paper and Kraft Paper. The Company is the largest Newsprint and Writing & Printing manufacturer of Central India with 49,500 TPA capacities and produces quality Newsprint and Writing & Printing Paper with recycle process. It has swing facility wherein it can change to Newsprint and Writing paper production at short notice. It is also into manufacture of the packaging paper of recycle grade with an annual capacity 49,500 TPA.The Company established 3 paper manufacturing units in Nagpur, Central India. It thereafter, diversified into Manufacturing of Paper looking into the demand of Industry and Nagpurs strategic location. The units are having a capacity of 13500 TPA of Kraft Paper , 19800 TPA of Newsprint and 49500 MT of Quality Newsprint and Writing Printing Paper, uses State-of-the-Art Technology from Global Leaders.The first Paper Mill commenced production in 1996 having capacity of 18 TPD. Later with little change and upgradation, the plant ran with an installed capacity of 36 TPD. It held the capacity to produce 90,000 TPA of Kraft Paper and 50,000 TPA of Newsprint and Writing Printing Paper. Having achieved experience of running a pap
Read More
The Malu Paper Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Malu Paper Mills Ltd is ₹80.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Malu Paper Mills Ltd is 0 and 83.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Malu Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Malu Paper Mills Ltd is ₹34 and ₹69.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Malu Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.97%, 3 Years at 11.05%, 1 Year at 0.26%, 6 Month at 20.37%, 3 Month at -12.17% and 1 Month at -2.63%.
