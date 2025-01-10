TO,

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MALU PAPER MILLS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Deferred Tax. Reviewed the assumptions made by management for uncertain current and deferred tax positions to assess whether appropriate current and deferred tax provisions have been recognised and are based on the most probable outcome. We found the disclosures relating to the income tax and deferred tax balances to be appropriate. As disclosed in note no. 6 the company has recognized deferred tax assets in respect of certain deductions on account of provision for post-Retirement, the extent that it is probable that we get tax benefits in future. This requires management judgement in estimating future taxable income and is accordingly a key audit matter. Related Party Transactions Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: The Company has related party transactions which include Sales / Purchases of Goods / Services / Loans & Advances to its Associates and other related parties. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over identification and disclosure of related party transactions, obtained a list of related parties from the Companys Management consequent to Indirect Acquisition traced the same to declarations given where applicable and tested transactions based on such declarations given by the related parties as detailed in Note 27 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements which were verified for compliance with secretarial and other relevant laws. We focused on identification and disclosure of related parties in accordance with relevant Indian Accounting Standards as a key audit matter. This matter assumes significance in view of the indirect acquisition pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 for having received open offer from the Acquirer to take over the controlling interest which was completed subsequently.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard on the even date.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial statements process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system, in relation to the financial statements, in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in:

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with the Management regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that are of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the

Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) . We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) . In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) . The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account of the company.

(d) . In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

(e) . On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) . With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) . With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

(h) . With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements (Refer Note 32(iv) to the Standalone Financial Statements).

(ii) The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There was no requirement of transfer of funds to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

(iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) (Refer Note 37e to the Standalone Financial Statements) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company (Refer Note 37f to the Standalone Financial Statements) from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The Company has not declared and paid dividend during the current year and previous year and as such compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

FOR DEMBLE RAMANI & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS CA ASHOK RAMANI PARTNER MEM NO.: 030537 PLACE: NAGPUR FRN : 102259W DATE: 18-05-2024 UDIN: 24030537BKFPUI5231

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone financial statements of MALU PAPER MILLS LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

1. (a) (i) Though, the Company has maintained Property Plant & Equipment

records they are not showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant & equipment. The Management is in process of updating records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situations of Property Plant & Equipment.

(ii) The Company doesnt have any intangible assets as on Balance Sheet date so the relevant provisions are not applicable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets annually once in a year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of freehold immovable properties are held in the name of the Company and those taken on lease are disclosed as fixed asset in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, wherein the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has

not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at

reasonable intervals and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more were noticed.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, not provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made loans, investments and guarantees as per the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

7. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and based on

our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, Income-Tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on account of any dispute as at March 31, 2024.

Nature of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand u/s 36(1)(va) Rectification filed with CPC, Income Tax AY 2019-20 41.24

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of the loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The Company has not raised money by way of term loans during the year, thus reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, been applied for long term purpose.

(e) We report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e)

of the Order is not applicable.

(f) We report that The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and

explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

11. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and

explanations given by the management, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. In view of the above reporting under clause 3 (xi) (b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not received whistle-blower complaints, during the year.

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. The provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of

the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in

the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit, but had incurred cash loss of Rs. 896.31 Lakhs during the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit-report and we give neither any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The provision of Sec. 135 of Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to

the company, accordingly reporting under-clause 3(x)(a) and (b) is not applicable.

"Annexure -B" to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MALU PAPER MILLS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over the standalone Ind AS financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be

prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over the standalone Ind AS financial statements reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and

dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.