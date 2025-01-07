iifl-logo-icon 1
Malu Paper Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

46.23
(-0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Malu Paper Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

169.69

226.31

279.13

242.64

yoy growth (%)

-25.01

-18.92

15.04

6.53

Raw materials

-106.22

-133.89

-188.9

-150.77

As % of sales

62.59

59.16

67.67

62.13

Employee costs

-6.69

-8.71

-8.04

-7.51

As % of sales

3.94

3.84

2.88

3.09

Other costs

-51.04

-70.89

-64.28

-62.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.07

31.32

23.03

25.61

Operating profit

5.73

12.8

17.9

22.21

OPM

3.37

5.65

6.41

9.15

Depreciation

-5.01

-4.89

-4.8

-4.79

Interest expense

-7.78

-7.92

-12

-14.5

Other income

0.94

1.09

1.15

1.27

Profit before tax

-6.11

1.07

2.24

4.18

Taxes

0.34

-0.41

-0.78

-1.29

Tax rate

-5.63

-38.68

-35.08

-30.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.77

0.66

1.45

2.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.77

0.66

1.45

2.88

yoy growth (%)

-974.23

-54.77

-49.48

47.96

NPM

-3.4

0.29

0.52

1.19

