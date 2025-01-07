Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
169.69
226.31
279.13
242.64
yoy growth (%)
-25.01
-18.92
15.04
6.53
Raw materials
-106.22
-133.89
-188.9
-150.77
As % of sales
62.59
59.16
67.67
62.13
Employee costs
-6.69
-8.71
-8.04
-7.51
As % of sales
3.94
3.84
2.88
3.09
Other costs
-51.04
-70.89
-64.28
-62.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.07
31.32
23.03
25.61
Operating profit
5.73
12.8
17.9
22.21
OPM
3.37
5.65
6.41
9.15
Depreciation
-5.01
-4.89
-4.8
-4.79
Interest expense
-7.78
-7.92
-12
-14.5
Other income
0.94
1.09
1.15
1.27
Profit before tax
-6.11
1.07
2.24
4.18
Taxes
0.34
-0.41
-0.78
-1.29
Tax rate
-5.63
-38.68
-35.08
-30.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.77
0.66
1.45
2.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.77
0.66
1.45
2.88
yoy growth (%)
-974.23
-54.77
-49.48
47.96
NPM
-3.4
0.29
0.52
1.19
